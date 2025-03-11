TV star Wendy Williams was taken to hospital from her assisted living facility.

Wendy Williams, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show, reportedly dropped a note from the window of her assisted living facility which read: “Help! Wendy!!” The New York Post reported that “The call came in at about 11:15 a.m. soon after the 60-year-old — who has been diagnosed with dementia — tossed the note from the window of her fifth-story room, police and law enforcement sources told The Post.”

After police performed a wellness check, Wendy Williams was then taken to hospital by ambulance. According to TMZ, the TV host “may be a big step closer to freedom, because a psychiatrist examined her Monday and the results are clear -- Wendy's mental capacity is fully intact.

“Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Wendy scored 10 out of 10 on a psych exam, called a "capacity test." She was asked 10 questions to determine if she was alert and oriented, and she answered every one correctly.”

TMZ also reported that the results of the test will be forwarded to the judge in the guardianship case. In February 2024, it was revealed in a press release that television presenter Wendy Williams had been diagnosed with aphasia and dementia.

The press release read: “On behalf of Wendy Williams Hunter, her care team is sharing this very personal update with her cherished fans, friends, and supporters to correct inaccurate and hurtful rumors about her health.

“As Wendy's fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves' Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health.

“Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy's ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy's condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions.

“In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life.”

The press release ended with these words: “There is hope that with early detection and far more empathy, the stigma associated with dementia will be eliminated, and those affected will receive the understanding, support, and care they deserve and need.

“Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”

According to People magazine, in new documents obtained by the publication, “Sabrina E. Morrissey, the former talk show host's court-appointed guardian, claimed that Williams has become "cognitively impaired, permanently disabled and legally incapacitated.”