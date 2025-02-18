Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma are engaged, with the model showing off her stunning 8.5-carat diamond ring in a joint Instagram post. | Winnie Harlow (Instagram)

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma are engaged, with the model showing off her stunning 8.5-carat diamond ring in a joint Instagram post.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Washington Wizards forward proposed on a private plane, surprising Harlow, who initially believed the romantic setup was part of a Valentine’s Day celebration.

According to Vogue, Kuzma took three months to design the oval-cut diamond ring, which features two baguette stones on the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I never really asked her what type of ring she liked or anything,” Kuzma told the outlet. “I just wanted to draw a picture of what I felt resembled her - something that was elegant, but very timeless and simplistic at the same time.”

Kuzma had told Harlow that he had planned a getaway to Turks and Caicos for them, but she had no idea it was actually a proposal trip. “I still had no idea what this was,” Harlow recalled to Vogue. “I was just like, ‘This is so cute for Valentine’s Day, oh my gosh!’”

As the couple sat together on the plane, Kuzma began reading a poem he had written for Harlow. “For a split second in my head I thought, ‘This would be so cute if this was an engagement,’” she admitted. “But I’m also not the type of person who wants to guess or wants to spoil a surprise. So it just was a fleeting thought in my head.”

Her suspicion turned out to be correct - the final line of Kuzma’s poem was, "Will you marry me?" He then presented her with the ring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After landing in Turks and Caicos, Harlow attempted to call her sister, who didn’t pick up, and her mother, who quickly ended the call, saying she didn’t have time to talk.

Little did she know, both families were already waiting at their villa for a surprise engagement celebration.

For the evening, Harlow swapped her red SKIMS silk set for a Blumarine dress, and the group enjoyed a beachside dinner, capped off with a fireworks display.

The couple first connected online during the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020. Speaking to the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Harlow revealed that after months of talking nearly 24/7, she decided to move from New York City to Los Angeles to be with Kuzma, who was playing for the LA Lakers at the time.