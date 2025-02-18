The Only Way is Essex star Jess Wright has said that her ‘lifeless’ two-year-old son Presley had to be rushed to hospital after a ‘frightening’ health scare.

The 39-year-old reality star and mum took to her Instagram page this morning (Tuesday February 18) to tell her 1.5 million followers that found Presley, who has a rare heart condition, “limp and lifeless” last week.

She explained that she first realised her son was ill when he started refusing food, had a bad cough and a temperature and was being sick, so she took him to A&E but he was sent home with some pain killers. His symptoms then worsened, however, so she called 999 once back home an ambulance arrived at the home she and husband William Lee-Kemp share with their only child eight minutes later.

Presley was then given a throat steroid and antibiotics and his condition improved. Alongside her lengthy caption, Presley shared a series of images of Preslet recovering. She wrote: “This past week has been a tough one for my baby boy & our family. I wanted to share what happened, to reiterate how important it is to go & get them checked when your gut knows something just isn't right.”

She also urged parents to trust their instincts when it comes to their children and their health. “It began last Tuesday when he suddenly became limp & lifeless, refusing food & then throwing up in the night. He's been in our bed every night since (something he's never really done that much). This sickness turned into a horrific cough, with a temperature, until finally on Friday my mother's instinct kicked in & I took him to A&E. He was sent home as his observations after another dose of Nurofen were 'ok' & they couldn't hear anything suspicious in the lungs.

“At this point, for 48 hours he'd had a temperature & his breathing was rapid, especially during the night, which frightened me beyond belief. Saturday came & he was more lifeless than ever, with no colour in his face still, & hadn't eaten in about 48 hours. (The odd bottle of oat milk but he'd thrown up most.)

“I was on my own with him around lunch time & I noticed his cough wasn't letting up, which went on & on & on. I called my mum & husband & said please come here immediately I can sense something isn't right. I ran him upstairs not knowing what to do to stop him from coughing like vapo rub & sitting in front of a humidifier but it wasn't stopping until he was then basically asleep. I called 999 & within 8 minutes (thank god) there was an ambulance at our door.”

She went on: “He had some RSV which the paramedics noticed & all I could do was cling onto him hoping he was going to be ok. The lady on the call also told me to go & find a defibrillator, & it was at that point I honestly wanted to just collapse.

“He went to hospital with a throat steroid given in the ambulance, which calmed the coughing down but now he was back asleep & his oxygen dropped. I was terrified in that ambulance, something I never want to happen again.”

The mum then confirmed the cause of Presley’s illness. “At hospital, he had a top up of the throat steroid, (the max he could have) and within a couple of hours, his coughing calmed right down. After 4 very scary & long hours, we saw a doctor & he found that he had crackling at the bottom of his right lung , so a chest/lung infection.

'He was on antibiotics from Friday which we had got from the GP on Weds but didn't give until the Friday because was told it was viral & we shouldn't unless he gets worse. The doctor told us to take him back if he didn't improve within 48 hours. 48 hours later & he's up playing with his horses & animals again, has eaten little & often & has his cheeky laugh back.

“To say I'm relieved is an understatement. I guess I'm just trying to say, don't wait, go to the hospital & get them checked because you never know how these things can escalate & thank god for the doctors & nurses that helped us. Now time to watch my baby be the funny little boy he always is & let him go back to his favourite place, the farm.”

She received many messages of support from fans, and also famous friends. Fellow TOWIE co-star Georgia Kousoulou, who is a mum-of-two, praised Wright’s actions: “Always go with your gut! Well done super mumma,” she wrote.

Another TOWIE star Gemma Collins sent her love with lots of love heart emojis. Actress and radio host Gemma Atkinson said: “Gosh that’s so scary for you all. Glad he’s on the mend.” Actress Michelle Keegan, who is married to Wright’s brother Mark, is Presley’s auntie and is currently pregnant with her first child, wrote: “Oh bless him.”

Presley’s health issues came several months after Wright told her fans that he had been diagnosed with a rare congenital heart disease called Bicuspid Aortic Valve. In August, Wright announced that her son had been diagnosed with the rare condition and will need open heart surgery “at least twice” in the future.

The star’s post read: “A few months ago we learned that our son Presley has a congenital heart disease called ‘Bicuspid Aortic Valve’. Something he was born with & happens to a small 1% of us. Essentially, instead of having three leaflets in his aortic valve, like most, he only has two. This condition affects how blood flows from the heart to the rest of the body and will require monitoring & care over time.

"I won’t go into the full details right now, but whilst this is please God not a fatal disease, we are coming to terms with the fact that our son will need intervention at least twice in his life. By intervention I mean open heart surgery. Saying those words out loud physically hurts my soul, hence why for a few months we have been coping with this news & trying to navigate it. We have been, & will be monitoring Presley's heart closely with doctors every 8-12 weeks, hoping & praying every time we go, that we get the results we need. Ultimately, he will then have intervention when necessary, but the older he can be for that, the better."

She continued: "We know that Presley is strong and resilient. With the help of modern day medicine, Presley will live as normal life as the next child, we hope & pray. I also know that this platform will help me share & get information, express my feelings, find answers to questions, & provide much-needed support and knowledge to others in need. I would love to hear from any other parents who are navigating this unknown & very scary territory, as knowledge is power & it is a comfort to know that we are not alone.

"We are so grateful for the love and support from our family, friends, and this amazing community. Thank you for your positive thoughts, prayers, & for helping us raise awareness about heart health. I will be chatting to the Brompton Fountain children’s charity too, & hopefully helping as best I can in their fundraising, along the way."

Wright and Lee-Kemp, an entrepreneur, started dating in 2018 and became engaged in March 2020. They married a year later and then welcomed Presley in to the world in May 2022.