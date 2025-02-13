A man who once saved the life of a cricketer after a car accident is fighting for his life in hospital after taking poison with his girlfriend, who has died.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rajat Kumar, aged 25, reportedly attempted to commit suicide by taking poison alongside his 21-year-old girlfriend Manu Kashyap after their families disapproved of their relationship. Kashyap died, but Kumar survived and is now in a critical condition in hospital.

Kumar came to public prominence three years ago because he saved the life of India cricketer Rishabh Pant following a car accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident happened on Sunday (February 9) in Uttar Pradesh's Buchha Basti village in Muzaffarnagar district, NDTV reported.

Both of the couple’s families allegedly objected to their relationship and fixed their marriages elsewhere, citing caste differences. The caste system is the Indian class system.

Kashyap's mum has alleged that Kumar abducted her daughter and poisoned her, however, according to the NDTV report.

Rajat Kumar, one of the men who rescued Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (pictured) from a near fatal car crash, is battling for life in hospital after taking poison with his girlfriend. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

Muzaffarnagar SP Satyanarayan Prajapat of the local police said that a case was filed by Manu's mother at the Purkazi police station. "We have received a written complaint from the woman's family, accusing Rajat of poisoning her,' The Times of India reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, a local doctor alleged that Kashyap’s family removed her from the hospital where she works. Dr Dinesh Tripathi of Pragya Hospital said: "Both consumed a strong pesticide. We began immediate treatment. Manu's family shifted her elsewhere, but Rajat is improving under our care," according to the publication.

Who is Rajat Kumar?

Kumar first came to the spotlight back in December 2022. He made headlines in India and was called a hero after he rescued 27-year-old cricketer Rishabh Pant from a near-fatal car accident, with the assistance of another local man, Nishu Kumar.

The cricketer's Mercedes crashed into a divider and caught fire while he was travelling near an Indian city called Roorkee. The two men, who were working in a factory near to the crash site and saw what happened, rushed to the car and pulled Pant from the vehicle. Threy also doused the fire and called emergency services.

Pant gifted both men scooters as a token of gratitude and recognition of their bravery. Pant fully recovered and returned to cricket the following year.

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.