The ex-husband of Glee star Naya Rivera has opened up about the actress’s final moments for the first time following her tragic death in 2020.

The actress was just 33 years old when she died after drowning in a California lake while swimming with her young son, Josey. Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey has now opened up about her final moments in an interview with PEOPLE Magazine.

In a heartbreaking admission, the 41-year-old actor, who is father to nine-year-old Josey, said that “the last thing she said was his [Josey’s] name, and then she went under, and he didn’t see her anymore.” Dorsey added: "It just rocks my world that he had to witness her last moments.”

Former Glee actress Naya Rivera and her son, Josey | Getty Images

Dorsey revealed that Josey, who was only four years old at the time of his mother’s death, still feels guilt for not being able to save the actress. He said: "Something he’s said over and over is that he was trying to find a life raft, and there was a rope, but there was a big spider on the rope, and he was too scared to throw it. I keep reassuring him, ‘Buddy, that rope wasn’t going to be long enough.'"

Josey was found by authorities alone, sleeping on the pontoon boat that Rivera had rented for the pair earlier that day. The young boy told authorities that his mum had helped him back onto the boat when they encountered trouble in the water, but that she had been unable to climb onto the boat herself and disappeared underwater.

Dorsey added: "If we’d have lost both Naya and Josey, I don’t know how I would continue on with my life. I don't know what I would've done, but I'm sure it wouldn't have been good."

Naya Rivera and ex-husband Ryan Dorsey. | Getty Images

The actor said that he and his son take time to remember the late star, saying: "We made this book of memories for Josey that sits by his bed, and during the holidays he was crying looking at it.

"You can only give him a hug and tell him, 'I know, life is not fair. Bad things happen and there's no reason for it, and you just have to do your best to be a good person.'"

However, despite their tough moments, Dorsey added that Josey is “such a happy kid”, saying: "I’m trying to be the best parent that I can be and raise a good little man. He gives me a reason to keep going with my life."