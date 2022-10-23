The former Glee star stunned both the audience and judges dancing disguised as Scissors

The winner of The Masked Dancer season 2 has been crowned as Glee star Heather Morris. The actress and dancer who was disguised as Scissors, kept judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch guessing right until the end.

Clues to her identity focussed on her Glee character Brittany Pierce and included a bowl of Cheerios, but who is Heather Morris and who did she play in Glee? Here’s everything you need to know.

Joel Dommett reveals Heather Morris on The Masked Dancer (Pic: ITV)

Who is Heather Morris?

Heather Morris is a 35-year-old actress, dancer and model from California. A talented dancer, she has performed as a backup dancer for Beyoncé and Tina Turner. Her most famous TV role was as Brittany Pierce in the hit musical series Glee. In The Masked Dancer, Morris danced disguised as Scissors.

Who was Onomatopoeia?

Advertisement

Onomatopoeia was revealed to be Adam Garcia, who is best known for his west end performances in Wicked, Saturday Night Fever and in Kiss Me, Kate. After being unmasked, he told host Joel Dommett: “I always step away from dancing and then something brings me back – and I realise, that’s right, I love dancing… it brings joy.”

Adam Garcia is unmasked on the The Masked Dancer (Pic: ITV)

Who did Heather Morris play in Glee?

Morris played the role of Brittany Pierce, a cheerleader who was best known for covering Britney Spears songs and her romantic storyline with Naya Rivera’s character Santana Lopez. She left Glee after season 4, but did return for the show’s 100th epsiode special and again in the finale.

After Glee, Morris went on to compete on Dancing With the Stars and was eliminated during week six.

Cast and crew of Glee pose with the award for Best Television Series (Comedy or Musical) at the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2011 (Pic: Getty Images)

Advertisement

Was Heather Morris a backup dancer for Beyoncé?

Morris has enjoyed an impressive dancing career, performing as a backup dancer for Beyoncé on The Beyoncé Experience world tour and taking part in additional promotional tours and performances.

Speaking after being unmasked, Morris reflected on this telling host Dommett: “I was a dancer for Beyoncé, I danced for her, I was one of two back-up dancers in (Single Ladies).”

Heather Morris and husband Taylor Hubbell attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “War Dogs” in 2016 (Pic: Getty Images)

Is she married?

Morris married her high school sweetheart Taylor Hubbell in 2015. The pair had begun living together in 2012 and welcomed their first son Elijah in 2013 and second son Owen in 2016.

Advertisement

Reported by Hello Magazine, she told Fitness magazine at the time: “I want to marry Taylor so bad. That’s what I really care about. I want to have kids with him. I love acting, but if it affects my relationship then I won’t continue.”

What did she say about winning The Masked Dancer?

Speaking to host Dommett after being revealed the winner Morris said: “I’ve had the best time. Seriously, this has made my heart so full.”

Adding: “My kids at home, I have two boys and we are huge Masked dans. My oldest, during the pandemic, would make masks himself... when I got the call for this, hands down, of course I’m going to do this! My kids will be in awe of me.”

Morris also took to social media to share the news, tweeting: “It’s not a secret anymore! What a wild ride being SCISSORS on this season @MaskedSingerUK I LIVED MY BEST LIIIFEEEEE! Thank you for all your support! I love you.”

Advertisement

How have fans reacted?

Whilst fans of Glee were elated to see Morris unmasked, there was also confusion on social media as to who the dancer and actress was and what role she had played in the TV musical. One user tweeted: “So I’ve just watched to whole series and never heard of Adam Garcia or Heather Morris! that is hours of my life I’m never getting back!”