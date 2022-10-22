Speculation around the identities of the Masked Dancers has been growing ahead of the season finale

The Masked Dancer is back for season 2, with 12 celebrities once again trying to keep their identities concealed as they perform dance routines under elaborate disguises.

Presented by Joel Dommett, the ITV series dropped in September and with more than half the lineup unmasked the countdown is on to find out who will be crowned this year’s champion.

So when is The Masked Dancer final and how can you watch it on TV? Here’s everything you need to know.

The Masked Dancer judge Jonathan Ross dances with Onomatopoeia, Sea Slug, Cactus and Tomato Sauce (Pic: ITV)

What time is The Masked Dancer final 2022?

The Masked Dancer final will air on ITV tonight at 6.30pm. Taking to Twitter to share the news, Masked Dancer shared a video of the upcoming episode along with the caption: “IT’S THE MASKED DANCER 2022 GRAND FINAL!!! Don’t miss it TONIGHT at 6:30PM on @ITV & @WeAreSTV”.

Who hosts The Masked Dancer?

The Masked Dancer is presented by comedian and actor Joel Dommett, who has also presented the Masked Singer since it launched in 2020. The 37-year-old is known for his other roles in Live in Chelsea, Impractical Jokers UK, I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and Joel & Nish vs The World. He has been married to model Hannah Cooper since 2019.

Who are The Masked Dancer judges?

The spin-off series features a new judge lineup this season around, with footballing legend Peter Crouch filling in as a judge for comedian Mo Gilligan alongside Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Oti Mabuse.

Reported by the Irish News, reflecting on the upcoming series before the first episode aired Crouch said: “It’s madness. Completely different to anything that I’ve ever done before.

“My kids love the show. I played football for England and Liverpool, I played in cup finals, played in the Premier League and played in world cups, but my kids, the only thing they want to talk to me about is The Masked Dancer.”

Joel Dommett unmasks Gareth Malone as Cactus (Pic: ITV)

Who has been unmasked so far?

Since the season began six celebrities have been unmasked so far including broadcaster and documentary maker Stacey Dooley as Prawn Cocktail, former Desperate Housewives actor Jesse Mecalfe as Astronaut, TV presenter Steph McGovern as Tomato Sauce, The Choir’s Gareth Malone as Cactus, Joanna Page from Gavin & Stacey as Pig and former Bake off Contestant and Professional Bake Off presenter Liam Charles as Candlestick.

Dancers Pillar and Post also had to leave the series after the pair were injured during rehearsals, they were revealed to be David Seaman and Frankie Poultney.

There are five masked dancers yet to be revealed in the upcoming final including: Onomatopoeia, Sea Slug, Scissors, Pearly King, and Odd Socks.

Pearly King and Masked Singer host Joel Dommett (Pic: ITV)

Who is Pearly King?

Fans have been speculating about who Pearly King could be, with one popular theory currently circulating. Reported by The Sun, it suspects the character is EastEnders star Todd Carty. Carty who is best known for playing Mark Fowler in the popular soap has previously taken part in Strictly Come Dancing.

The theory has evolved as the Eastenders character is known for his fruit stand, with fans noticing fruit and vegetables in Pearly King’s performance last week and hinting that this could be a clue.

Fans are also convinced that Onomatopoeia is an actor from the hit comedy series The Big Bang Theory, whilst other potential theories include David Tennant and Simon Bird.

Who won the Masked Dancer season 1?

