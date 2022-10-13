Chris Colfer is the latest Glee star to criticise Lea Michele

Chris Colfer, also known as Kurt Hummell from the musical TV show Glee, has admitted that he has no plans to see Lea Michele in her Broadway show Funny Girl.

Speaking on The Michelle Collins Show, Colfer added further fuel to the rumours of a long stand tension between him and his former castmate.

But what did Colfer say regarding Michele’s Funny Girl Broadway show - and why are there rumours of friction between the two costars?

What did Chris Colfer say about Lea Michele’s Funny Girl Broadway show?

Colfer appeared on The Michelle Collins Show on Tuesday (11 October), during which the host asked Colfer if he would join her on a night out to catch a show. Colfer confirmed if the presenter was referring to Funny Girl and responded by saying: “Oh. My day suddenly just got so full.”

Chris Colfer and Lea Michele starred in the TV series Glee (Getty Images)

Colfer explained during the interview that he loves seeing broadway shows including Six, but claimed he would be actively avoiding seeing Lea Michele’s show in person.

Collins asked: “So you’re not seeing [Funny Girl] is my guess, while you’re in town?”

To which Colfer replied: “No, I can be triggered at home.”

Why are there rumours of a long standing tension between Chris Colfer and Lea Michele?

Michele and Colfer both starred as on-again-off-again best friends in the popular high school musical series Glee, which aired over six seasons between 2009 and 2015.

However, five years after the show ended, many of the former cast members, including Heather Morris, have spoken out about Michele’s behaviour on set and accused her of “bullying” and “racism” by several of the Glee alumni.

Likewise, Samantha Marie Ware, who appeared on season six as Jane Hayward, also criticised Michele’s behaviour and accused her of making her life on the Glee set a “living hell.”

Colfer has remained relatively low-key about his relationship with Michele compared with the other Glee cast members, however it has been speculated by former stars of the show that there is a tension between the pair. Colfers latest comments seemed to support these rumours.

How has Michele responded to the bullying claims?

The allegations regarding Michele’s bullying behaviour on set first started to emerge in 2020. Following the accusations, Michele released a public statement on her Instagram at the time, where she apologised for her behaviour.

In the post Michele said: “I apologise for my behaviour and for any pain which I have caused. We can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings.”

When is Michelle starring in Funny Girl?

Michelle was confirmed for the role of Fanny Brice in the broadway show Funny Girl in July 2022. Her role in the show began on 6 September, and the former Glee star has earned rave reviews by critics for her performance so far.