Watch Love Island star Danny Bibby cheat death after his supercar bursts into flames

Danny Bibby took to his Instagram to share a video of his McLaren 720S catching fire

In the caption for the video, Love Island star Danny Bibby wrote: “How’s your Monday?” In the video, Danny Bibby, dressed in a grey hooded top, could be seen in front of his McLaren 720S on fire. His supercar reportedly costs from £227,300,

Firefighters could be seen in the background putting the fire out and at the end of the video, Danny Bibby said:” F***ing nice one.” Danny Bibby also shared the video of his car on his Instagram stories and wrote: “Mate imagine my nephew was still with me wow.”

Danny Bibby also added: “Exactly how I like my women Sexy, big back & burns your head out.” He also shared a video of himself getting a tattoo on his Instagram Stories which took place ten minutes before his car burst into flames.

After he shared the post, Danny Bibby was inundated with questions about what happened so he took to his Instagram to explain. “I appreciate everyone messaging me, I was just driving at around 30mph, just outside Red Lion, and the next minute the car changed gear and the back end was on fire.

"I pulled over, ran to the fire extinguisher.

"As I'm putting the fire extinguisher on, the car exploded in my face.

"I basically had to just sit and watch my dream car just burn to the ground.

"Everyone just sat there and watched it."

Danny Bibby also said: “Obviously it is just a setback, I am trying to see the positive in it, not sure what that is yet, but it has happened for a reason.

Danny Bibby who is a former plumber and now a clothing brand owner, was a bombshell on Love Island series 7.