Former soap star Jennifer Ellison has revealed that a health scare landed her in hospital recently. | Getty Images

Brookside legend Jennifer Ellison has revealed that a recent health scare left her in hospital.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 41-year-old took to Instagram where she shared an image of herself in hospital with a cannula in her arm. In the caption of the post, posted on Instagram Stories, she said: “The gift that keeps on giving. Need to feel well again.”

The star did not reveal what health issue she has been battling with recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former soap star Jennifer Ellison has revealed that a health scare landed her in hospital recently. | Getty Images

Ellison was one of the biggest stars in British television in the 2000s, when she starred as Emily Shadwick in the Liverpool-based soap Brookside. After the show drew to a close in 2003, Ellison went on to make other television appearances in Hotel babylon, New Street Law and The Brief.

She also appeared on the 2012 series of Dancing On Ice and became a regular contributor on Loose Women throughout the late 2000s. The former glamour model also appeared in lad mags such as Zoo and FHM at the height of her fame.

Ellison was most recently seen on screen as a contestant in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. She appeared on the Channel 4 competition show in 2022 and later credited the show with helping her shed 3st.

She told Closer Magazine: "I lost a stone since doing it. I've since lost more because it really gave me a kick up the backside, because the gym is daunting to me.

"I was scared of the gym but then after SAS, I said if I could do that, I could do anything."