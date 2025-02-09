Hollyoaks actor Callum Kerr is ‘grieiving’ after his mum and stepdad were found murdered in their home in France.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dawn Searle, aged 56, and her husband Andrew, age 62, were found dead on Thursday (February 6) in Les Pesquiès, in a rural area north of the city of Toulouse. Local police have confirmed their "deaths were clearly a homicide."

Dawn’s son is Callum Kerr, a 30-year-old former Hollyoaks actor. A statement published to the actor’s Instagram page last night (Saturday February 8) read: “At this time Callum Kerr and Amanda Kerr are grieving the loss of their mother Dawn Searle (nee Smith, Kerr) while Tom Searle and Ella Searle are mourning the loss of their father, Andrew Searle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement went on to say that no members of the family would be available for interview . It added: “We kindly request that their privacy be respected during this difficult period. We will provide updates as appropriate. Thank you for your understanding.” Comments have been turned off on the post.

It is not clear who wrote the post, but Kerr’s Instagram bio reads: “Account currently run by management on behalf of Callum.”

The Searle’s had moved to France from Scotland a decade ago. Their bodies were discovered by a neighbour at about midday local time by a neighbour who went to check on their welfare after they did not turn up for a planned dog walk.

Actor Callum Kerr, pictured in Virgin River, has issued a statement after his mum and stepdad were found murdered in their home in France. Photo by Netflix/Instagram @callum_kerr_1. | Netflix/Instagram @callum_kerr_1

Andrew was a retired financial crime expert, who had spent over two decades investigating organised crime, money laundering and terrorist financing. Investigators are looking into possible links to his former work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A criminal enquiry has been launched and the fear is that the couple were murdered," said a French investigating source. "There is a theory that they were being pursued by criminals from the United Kingdom." They added: "It may well be that gangsters with a score to settle are behind these killings."

The couple had only married in September 2023 and Kerr, who played PC George Kiss in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks between 2020 and 2021, walked his mother down the aisle. The actor had shared photos of the September wedding on Instagram at the time, writing: "Not many people can say they walked their own mother down the aisle. What a pleasure!! I love you mum."

Kerr, who is the dad of a one-year-old baby girl and had proposed to his little girl’s mum and long-term partner Lauren Stacy in September, has also appeared in Netflix's Virgin River and released a number of country songs.

Messages of condolence have continued to pour in on Kerr’s other Instagram posts. One read: “I just wanted to pass on my condolences to you and your family on the tragic loss of your mam and her partner.” Another person said: “So deeply sorry for the loss of your precious mum and dad.” Commenting on the photo of Kerr and Dawn together on her wedding day, a third said: “You both looked so happy and beautiful, I am so so sorry for your loss. Hopefully whoever did this monstrous act will be caught and prosecuted.”

A spokesperson for the UK's Foreign Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British couple who died in France and are liaising with the local authorities."