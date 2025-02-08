A British couple found dead at their French holiday home have been identified as the mum and stepdad of a Hollyoaks actor.

Dawn Searle, aged 56, and her husband Andrew, age 62, were found dead on Thursday (February 6) in Les Pesquiès, in a rural area north of the city of Toulouse. Local police have confirmed their "deaths were clearly a homicide."

Dawn’s son is Callum Kerr, a 30-year-old former Hollyoaks actor. The couple had moved to France from Scotland a decade ago. Their bodies were discovered by a neighbour at about midday local time by a neighbour who went to check on their welfare after they did not turn up for a planned dog walk.

Andrew Searle was a retired financial crime expert, who had spent over two decades investigating organised crime, money laundering and terrorist financing. Investigators are looking into possible links to his former work.

"A criminal enquiry has been launched and the fear is that the couple were murdered," said a French investigating source. "There is a theory that they were being pursued by criminals from the United Kingdom." They added: "It may well be that gangsters with a score to settle are behind these killings."

The Searle’s had only married in September 2023 and Kerr, who played PC George Kiss in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks between 2020 and 2021, walked his mother down the aisle. The actor had shared photos of the September wedding on Instagram at the time, writing: "Not many people can say they walked their own mother down the aisle. What a pleasure!! I love you mum."

Initial reports suggesting a burglary gone wrong have been dismissed. Forensics officers spent Thursday searching the scene of the crime, with a helicopter, a drone, criminal investigation technicians and a forensic doctor deployed to the site.

Kerr, who is the dad of a one-year-old baby girl and had proposed to his little girl’s mum and long-term partner Lauren Stacy in September, has also appeared in Netflix's Virgin River and released a number of country songs.

He has not commented publicly on the death of his mum and stepdad. His last post came just days ago where he we promoting his latest song Cold Beer Cold. Many fans have posted on his page to offer their condolence. One said: “Saw the news, I’m heartbroken for you sending you all my love and condolences to you and your family Callum.”

One fan also offered advice: “So sorry for you and yours right now. I can't even begin to imagine. Lean on those around you, seek grief counselling, hold on to the music.”

A spokesperson for the UK's Foreign Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British couple who died in France and are liaising with the local authorities."