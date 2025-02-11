A Disney channel TV star has said doctors told her she’s in a “miracle situation' after she was shot in the face.

Actress Christy Carlson Romano was "shot in the face" while taking her husband out for a birthday treat on Friday (February 7). Romano, best known for her roles in Disney Channel series Even Stevens and Kim Possible, said she had narrowly avoided a serious eye injury after being hit five times during a clay pigeon shoot.

The 40-year-old said the incident unfolded during a day-trip treat with producer husband Brendan Rooney on Friday. She accused a fellow shooting party of "unsafe firing" which led to her being rushed to hospital.

Now, the star has returned to Instagram to speak further about the incident to her 746,00 followers. Posting to her Instagram Stories, the star first defiantly posted an image of herself in a hospital bed with her middle finger in the air, responding to multiple negative comments which had been posted after she revealed her injury.

In a follow-up post, she promised her followers that she would post an update “in a little bit”, but said that “the doctor’s said it’s a miracle situation”. She also posted an image of prayer to a guardian angel. At the time of writing (on the afternoon of Tuesday February 11), she had not posted the update on her main grid.

In her original post, uploaded on Saturday (February 8), the TV star said: “Yesterday (Friday) was my husband’s birthday and I took him to shoot clay pigeons as a present,” she said. “There was another party with us and they unsafely fired in the wrong direction and shot me in the face. (Brendan) immediately sprung into action, assessed me, and rushed me to the hospital. I was hit in five places, one was less than an inch from hitting me directly in my right eye."

The mum-of-two also said it was "too risky" to undergo surgery but she is just "grateful to be alive" following the ordeal. "Unfortunately a fragment got lodged behind my eye and it is too risky to remove surgically at this time. Doctors will continue to monitor me (I can see normally at the moment),” she went on.

She concluded: “With everything that happened, all I can think about is how grateful I am to be alive. I love my daughters, husband, family, and friends so much. I saw my life flash before my eyes and I’m telling you, hug the people around you every chance you can. Life can change in an instant."

Carlson Romano is best known for playing Disney Channel's Ren Stevens on Even Stevens and voicing Kim in Kim Possible. She also hosts several podcasts including Vulnerable, where she interviews former child stars.

She met her husband in 2011 while she was studying at Barnard College and they became engaged a few months later. After a two year engagement they married in 2013. They have two daughters, eight-year-old Isabella Victoria, and five-year-old Sophia Elizabeth.