Disney has shared first look images of the new TV series The Stolen Girl.

The Stolen Girl is set to be your new obsession as Disney plus shares a first look at the psychological thriller. It will be a five-part series based on the novel ‘Playdate’ by Alex Dahl.

The TV series has a star studded cast including Holliday Grainger who starred in The Borgias (2011-2013), Andor actress Denise Gough, Jim Sturgess who starred in the movie One Day and Ambika Mod who starred in the Netflix TV series of One Day. The Stolen Girl has been produced Nicola Shindler who worked in Netflix series ‘Fool Me Once”and “Missing You.”

The Stolen Girl Disney+ | Disney+

According to the synopsis The Stolen Girl is about “a seemingly ordinary decision turns the world of Elisa (Denise Gough), mum to two young kids, upside down in this tense thriller. When her 9-year-old daughter Lucia excitedly asks to go on an overnight playdate with her new best friend Josie, Elisa agrees.

“After meeting Josie’s mother, Rebecca (Holliday Grainger), she’s put at ease by her charming nature and their impressive house. But when she says goodnight to her daughter, she has no idea that she is about to be thrust into every parent’s worst nightmare.

“The next day, when Elisa goes to pick up Lucia, she discovers that the beautiful house was a holiday rental. Lucia is missing. Rebecca and Josie have vanished. What started out as her daughter’s first sleepover has turned into an abduction.”

When is The Stolen Girl release date?

The official release date of The Stolen Girl (previous title Playdate) has not yet been confirmed however it will be available to watch on Disney+ in 2025.

