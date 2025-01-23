Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Robson Green is back for a brand new series of Grantchester along with newbie Rishi Nairr.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ITV detective drama starring Tom Brittney as Rev Will Davenport and Robson Green as DI Geordie Keating returns. Series nine of Grantchester continues on ITV every Wednesday from 9pm.

This season will see Will receiving a life-changing job offer that will lead to a vacancy in the village. Actor Tom Brittney confirmed he would be leaving the drama last year and will now pass the baton on to actor Rishi Nairr who will play Reverend Alphy Kotteram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things between DI Geordie Keating and the new reverend don't get off to the best of starts but will they be able to work things out? Previous clergymen - which include Rev Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) and Reverend Sidney Chambers (James Norton) have always gotten on well with the police so this season will be very different as the detective and newbie bump heads.

Who is Rishi Nairr?

Rishi Nairr, 33, from Ealing, London and is best known for his role as Sami Maalik in Hollyoaks. He also starred in comedy series Count Abdulla and mini-series The Marlow Murder Club.

Where is Grantchester filmed?

The historic village of Grantchester is located a few miles from Cambridge and is used for extensive filming. The drama series which began in 2014 is also filmed in Lemsford and Chipperfield in Hertfordshire.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now