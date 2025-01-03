Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Duchess of Sussex has given the world a first look at her new lifestyle series coming to Netflix this month.

The eight-part series called With Love, Meghan, launches on January 15 and sees Meghan inviting friends and famous guests to a California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips. She appears smiling and relaxed in the online trailer which includes a clip of her being hugged by the Duke of Sussex.

It has been announced a day after she returned to Instagram for the first time since 2020, where Meghan wrote on Thursday: “I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it.

“Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support – and fun!”.

The Duchess of Sussex has given the world a first look at her new lifestyle series coming to Netflix this month. (Photo: Netflix/PA Wire) | Netflix/PA Wire

A promotional synopsis of the show says: “This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-tos and candid conversation with friends, new and old. Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected.

“She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.” Actresses Mindy Kaling and former Suits star Abigail Spencer, plus chefs Roy Choi and Alice Waters are among the guests who appear on the 33-minute shows.

Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions helped to make the series and she also gets a credit as one of its executive producers. The couple have a multimillion-pound deal with streaming giant Netflix.