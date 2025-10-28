Barry Windham has shared devastating news about his tag partner and brother-in-law Mike Rotunda.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda is in hospice care, according to Barry Windham, his tag partner and brother-in-law. In an interview with Wrestling News Barry Windham said: “It’s kind of tough right now,” and added that “You know, Mike is in hospice right now.”

In August 2023, Mike Rotunda’s son Bray Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, died at 36. WWE posted on X at the time and wrote: “WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans.”

In a statement at the time, WWE wrote: “WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36.

Known for his captivating performances and incredible in-ring presence, Wyatt was a defining Superstar of his generation and accomplished many feats in WWE, including becoming WWE Champion in 2017.

WWE star Mike Rotunda is reportedly in hospice care. Photo: irsmikerotunda/Instagram | irsmikerotunda/Instagram

“From his leadership of The Wyatt Family alongside Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman to his enthralling time as “The Fiend,” Wyatt embarked on an incredible career and saw several iconic rivalries with Superstars such as John Cena, Randy Orton and The Undertaker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans.”

After he passed away, WWE chief content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque took to X and wrote: “Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today.

“Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

Dwayne Johnson paid tribute to him on X and wrote: “Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today.

“My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time.

“As always,

‘thank you for the house’