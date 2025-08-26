Kelly Osbourne has called out WWE star Becky Lynch after the wrestler made a joke about her late father, Ozzy Osbourne.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the Monday Night RAW wrestling event in Birmingham, Lynch stunned the crowd into silence with her comments about the Crazy Train singer.

The 38-year-old said: “The only good thing that came outta here died a month ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to LA because if I lived in Birmingham, I’d die too.”

The remarks enraged Kelly, who fired back on Instagram the next day.

She said: “Becky Lynch you are a disrespectful dirtbag! Birmingham would not p** on you if you were on fire.

“Shame on the WWE for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly, 40, mistakenly tagged a fan account instead of Lynch’s official page, but her anger was clearly aimed at the wrestler.

Osbourne, the Black Sabbath frontman and Birmingham native, died on July 22 at age 76. He was buried on the grounds of his long-time family estate, Welders House, which he and wife Sharon bought in 1993 as a retreat from the spotlight.

Kelly recently told fans she was facing the “hardest moment” of her life but felt comfort in the outpouring of support/

Posting on Instagram, she said: “Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain.”