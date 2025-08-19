The BBC has revealed the reason that a documentary about late metal singer Ozzy Osbourne was pulled from transmission at the last minute.

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home was set to be shown on BBC One at 9pm on Monday, August 18. However, viewers were left confused after an episode of Fake or Fortune was broadcast in the time-slot instead.

The BBC said at the time that the hour-long documentary was “moved in the schedules”, with little other explanation. However, the broadcaster has now confirmed that it was pulled from the air due to the wishes of the Osbourne family.

In a statement on Tuesday (August 19), a BBC spokesperson said: “Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time. We are respecting the family’s wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film.”

The BBC has confirmed that the documentary does not have a replacement transmission date yet, adding: “The new TX (transmission) date will be confirmed shortly.”

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home is set to show the moment that the late singer reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates on stage at the Back To The Beginning event at Villa Park. The performance, which was listed as the original Black Sabbath line-up’s final-ever performance, took place just over two weeks before Ozzy’s death on July 22 at the age of 76.

The documentary was originally announced in 2022, with plans for a series (then titled Home To Roost) following Ozzy and wife Sharon Osbourne’s move back to the UK, as well as interviews with the family, including children Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne. However, it became a one-hour film after the project “evolved das Ozzy’s health deteriorated”.

Sharon Osbourne viewed tributes to late husband Ozzy Osbourne alongside children Kelly and Jack during the singer's funeral procession through Birmingham. | Jacob King/PA Wire

The music world was in mourning after the Prince Of Darkness died from a suspected heart attack. His funeral took place at the end of July. Thousands of fans lined the streets in Birmingham for a public funeral procession, with Sharon and other family members pausing to view tributes left by mourners on the Black Sabbath bridge.

The moment was caught on camera as Sharon and other family members wiped away tears and waved to the gathered crowd during their final goodbye to Ozzy. Flowers were thrown over the hearse and musicians from Bostin Brass place Black Sabbath songs during the procession.

Another documentary based on the rollercoaster life of the Godfather of heavy metal was also announced at Paramount+. ‘Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now’ was announced earlier this year and was set to follow the health setbacks Ozzy faced in his final few years. The documentary is set scheduled to air at some point, with the feature-length film currently in production.