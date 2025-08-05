Ozzy Osbourne died from a heart attack, it has been reported.

According to a document obtained by The New York Times, his official death certificate also listed coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease as contributing factors.

The legendary Black Sabbath frontman died on July 22 at the age of 75. His family previously confirmed that he passed away “surrounded by love” at his home in Buckinghamshire.

Osbourne’s death came just weeks after he performed one final time with the original Black Sabbath line-up during a benefit concert at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. Days before his death, he appeared cheerful in a video posted by his daughter Kelly Osbourne, where he was seen sitting at the breakfast table scrolling through an iPad. “Good morning!” he said enthusiastically when prompted by Kelly to greet viewers.

The “Crazy Train” singer had publicly revealed his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2020, though he had been battling the disease since 2003. His death certificate lists his occupation as “Songwriter, Performer and Rock Legend.”

Since his death, tributes have been pouring in from fans and friends around the world with thousands visiting the Black Sabbath Bench in the musician’s home city of Birmingham to lay bouquets, wreaths, posters, balloons, candles and cards.

The Osbourne family visited the bench in Broad Street last Wednesday to lay their own flowers during a cortege procession.

Kelly, 40, who starred in the 2000s reality series The Osbournes, shared a post on her Instagram story on Monday thanking fans for their support. She said: “I’ve sat down to write this a hundred times and still don’t know if the words will ever feel like enough… but from the bottom of my heart, thank you.

“The love, support, and beautiful messages I’ve received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life. Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain.

“Grief is a strange thing — it sneaks up on you in waves — I will not be ok for a while — but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference. I’m holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind. Thank you for being there. I love you all so much. – Kelly #BirminghamForever #OzzyForever.”

On Monday, Birmingham City Council began gathering up the tributes so they can be stored before being handed over to the Osbourne family.

A handful of fans watched from behind barriers, took photographs and hugged each other as officials in hi-vis jackets collected all the flowers and tributes which had been laid in front of the bench and on the railings behind it.

The council said the mementos would be gathered and preserved “respectfully” in agreement with the rock star’s relatives and then stored “with the utmost care at a secure location, ensuring they are protected and treated with dignity”.