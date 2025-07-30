A new documentary about Ozzy Osbourne will still premiere later this year, despite the legendary musician’s recent passing and emotional farewell in Birmingham.

Titled OZZY OSBOURNE: NO ESCAPE FROM NOW, the feature-length film is currently in production and will stream on Paramount+. It offers an intimate look at the rock icon’s final years, documenting his health struggles, Parkinson’s diagnosis, and attempts to return to the stage.

“This is Ozzy Osbourne like you’ve never seen before,” Paramount+ said, describing it as a “deeply personal portrait” of the former Black Sabbath frontman. The documentary, directed by BAFTA-winner Tania Alexander, began filming in early 2022 and includes footage from the making of his Grammy-winning 2022 album Patient Number 9.

The film had been set to follow Ozzy’s planned farewell performance at Villa Park in Birmingham on July 5 - a sold-out show he described as his “proper goodbye” to fans. “My fans have supported me for so many years, and I really want to thank them,” he said. “That is what the Villa Park show is about.”

Following his death at age 76, the Birmingham-born singer was honoured with a public procession through his hometown. Thousands lined the streets as a brass band played Black Sabbath songs. The hearse, adorned with purple flowers, stopped at the Black Sabbath memorial bench on Black Sabbath Bridge, where wife Sharon and their children Kelly, Jack, and Aimee viewed tributes. “Ozzy, Ozzy, Ozzy,” chanted the crowd as the cortege passed through.

The documentary is set to feature full access to Ozzy, Sharon, and their children, along with appearances from longtime friends and collaborators including Tony Iommi, Zakk Wylde, Billy Idol, Duff McKagan, and Chad Smith.

“The last six years have been full of some of the worst times I’ve been through,” Ozzy says in the film. “But making music and making two albums saved me. I’d have gone nuts without music.”

His widow Sharon Osbourne added: “This film is an honest account of what has happened to Ozzy during the last few years. It shows how hard things have been for him and the courage he has shown… We hope that story will inspire people that are facing similar issues.”

OZZY OSBOURNE: NO ESCAPE FROM NOW is being produced by Echo Velvet in partnership with the Osbournes and MTV Entertainment Studios. A release date for the documentary is expected to be announced soon.