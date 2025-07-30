Family, friends, and fans will be saying goodbye to Ozzy Osbourne as the music legend is laid to rest today (July 30).

Since his death, tributes have been pouring in from not only Ozzy’s famous friends, but from millions of fans across the world. Fans have laid tributes at Birmingham’s Black Sabbath Bridge.

Ozzy will be laid to rest on July 30, with a public procession due to take place through his hometown of Birmingham. Birmingham City Council have said that thousands of mourners are expected to turn out to pay their respects to the godfather of heavy metal. But for those that won’t be able to make it in person for the funeral procession, there is still a way of getting involved from afar.

Fans have laid tributes to Ozzy Osbourne at Black Sabbath Bridge in Birmingham | AFP via Getty Images

Black Sabbath Bridge livestream

You can view a livestream of the tribute bench on Black Sabbath Bridge in Birmingham city centre. The livestream is expected to continue as the funeral procession makes its way through Broad Street down to Black Sabbath Bridge at 1pm. The livestream feed is available on this site here.

Family members such as wife Sharon Osbourne, and children Kelly, Jack, Aimee, and Louis are expected to take part in the procession, following in a car behind the hearse. The family will take the opportunity to view the masses of memorials that have been left on Black Sabbath bridge following Ozzy’s death.

Is there a mural of Black Sabbath in Birmingham?

Dedicated Ozzy and Black Sabbath fans who find themselves in Birmingham may also want to take the time to view the many murals around the city dedicated to the godfathers of heavy metal.

A 33ft high metal bull named ‘Ozzy’ can be seen in Birmingham’s New Street railways station and is a favourite for selfies. The bull, which was unveiled by Sharon in 2023, also moves its head and swishes its tail every day, every hour from 8:15am until 7:15pm.

A mural on Navigation Street in Birmingham to Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath. | AFP via Getty Images

Navigation Street is just a stone's throw away from New Street station and features a huge mural dedicated to the iconic band. Created by Mr Murals, the artwork towers over the city street at 130ft tall and depicts the Prince of Darkness alongside his Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward. There is also a smaller mural in the Digbeth area, located in the short stay car park at the coach station on Rea Street.

The Crown pub on Hill Street is a sacred spot to Black Sabbath fans, as the band played their first ever gig here back in 1968. As a result of its rich music history, The Crown has erected images of the band members on the outside of the windows to allow fans to celebrate the band. The pub itself is not open to the public, but owners are reportedly planning a restoration of the venue.

While the bench on Black Sabbath Bridge will be ring-fenced for the funeral procession, fans can make the heavy metal pilgrimage to the bridge any other time. The bench and bridge is normally open to the public, with Black Sabbath fans often snapping a selfie next to the shrine to the Birmingham band.