Ozzy Osbourne funeral: Heartbroken Sharon Osbourne views tributes on Black Sabbath Bridge as thousands line Birmingham streets
Sharon, 72, was visibly emotional and supported by her children, including Kelly Osbourne, Jack Osbourne and Aimee Osbourne, as they viewed tributes to the Prince of Darkness on Black Sabbath Bridge in Birmingham city centre.
The hearse, which was adorned with purple flowers, which was carrying Ozzy’s coffin departed from his childhood home on Lodge Road in Aston and made its way into Birmingham city centre. A public procession took place, with the cars travelling up Broad Street before the family stopped to view the hundreds of tributes left at the Black Sabbath memorial bench.
The family was joined by Birmingham Lord Mayor Zafar Iqbal, who also viewed the tributes left on Black Sabbath Bridge. Sharon was spotted hugging Mr Iqbal as she took in the tributes left to her late husband.
A brass band made up of players from Bostin Brass played Black Sabbath songs to accompany the cortege route.
Thousands of mourners lined the streets as a public procession was held, with fans taking the opportunity to pay their respects to Ozzy one last time following his death at the age of 76. Chants of ‘Ozzy, Ozzy, Ozzy’ were heard from the crowd as the hearse passed through.
A private funeral is set to take place in Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire.
Ozzy died at the age of 76 on July 22. His death came just over two weeks after his final-ever performance with the original Black Sabbath line-up at the Back To The Beginning charity concert at Villa Park. The event also featured huge names in music including Metallica and Guns N’ Roses.
