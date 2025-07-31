A-list celebrities have gathered at the home of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne as the Black Sabbath frontman was laid to rest.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne was laid to rest on Thursday (July 31) at “a beautiful point on the lake” on the grounds of the family’s Buckinghamshire home, a family friend has revealed. It is reported 110 loved ones gathered to bid a final farewell to the Prince of Darkness, who died at the age of 76 earlier this month.

Joining Ozzy’s wife Sharon, 72, for the service, along with their children Jack, 39, Kelly, 40, and Aimee, 41, and his son from his first marriage to Thelma Riley, Louis, 50, were a raft of A-list celebrities. Famous faces among the mourners included Black Sabbath bandmates, Metallica’s James Hetfield, punk singer Yungblud, Sir Elton John, rock icon Marilyn Manson, Ozzy’s guitarist Zakk Wylde and Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road to Ozzy and Sharon’s Grade II listed home was closed from 1pm, with security teams in place, to allow access for the guests who travelled there in blacked out vans. The property was bought by the couple in 1993, reportedly chosen by Sharon, who was married to the musician for more than four decades, due to its extreme distance from any public houses.

A stage and tents were erected on the grounds where attendees were able to gather and pay tribute.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, a friend said the house had been decorated with pictures of Ozzy with those gathered able to take a photograph of the late star home with them. They said: “Ozzy’s service was a beautiful tribute. As well as tears, there was laughter.”

The family of Ozzy Osbourne (left to right) Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne lay flowers and view the messages and floral tributes left at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham | Jacob King/PA Wire

Another friend told the newspaper that Ozzy had wanted his final place of rest to be at home and that he was “buried at a beautiful point on the lake”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A wreath which read “Ozzy f*****g Osbourne” drew smiles along with another floral tribute which simply spelt out “Ozzy”, placed by the fountain on the lake.

On Wednesday (July 30) Ozzy Osbourne’s family joined fans in paying an emotional farewell to the heavy metal star during a procession in Birmingham. Sharon became emotional as she stepped out of a car to view the hundreds of floral tributes and balloons laid around the Black Sabbath bench.

The former X Factor judge, 72, was helped out of the first vehicle in the cortege by son Jack, and joined by daughters Aimee and Kelly – who all raised their hands in a peace sign while paying their respects. The family members wiped away tears at the bench as they inspected tributes, with members of the crowd shouting “we love you Ozzy”.

Sharon and her children carried a pink rose, wrapped in black paper tied with a purple ribbon, that they laid on top of the many other floral tributes that sat next to a poster of the star, which said “Birmingham will always love you”. Sharon kissed the flower she was holding before laying it in the middle of the tributes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hearse carrying Osbourne’s coffin passed the star’s childhood home in Lodge Road, Aston, at about 12.45pm on its route into Birmingham city centre. Flowers were placed outside the terraced property, close to Villa Park, while the owners of the house put up a picture of Osbourne in the front bay window.

The Jaguar hearse and six Mercedes funeral cars, accompanied by police motorcycle riders and a police car, drove slowly along the street on Lodge Road, watched by a handful of fans and the current owner of the house. The hearse, adorned with purple flowers spelling out “Ozzy” and a cross on its roof, then made its way down Broad Street before stopping at the Black Sabbath bench.

Musicians from Bostin Brass played Black Sabbath songs to accompany the cortege, and fans threw flowers at the hearse while it slowly passed through the city.