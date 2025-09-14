Love Island finalists Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes have split up just weeks after leaving the villa.

The pair attended the National Television Awards at London's O2 Arena together on Wednesday, but Yasmin was seen holding hands with The Traitors star Freddie Fraser. Now The Sun has revealed that the couple have called it quits.

Yasmin was spotted cosying up to Freddie and even whispered in his ear to escape prying eyes. She told him: “We need to go somewhere private, no one can see.”

Exclusive videos in The Sun shows Jamie telling pals she had "f**ked off" - appearing to admit that they were on the rocks. Another partygoer told The Sun's Felicity Cross: “Yasmin and Jamie weren’t together at the party a lot at all, compared to Harry and Shakira and Cach and Toni, who were glued to each other's sides. Then I saw her holding hands with Freddie and pulling him away.

“She said, ‘We need to go somewhere private, no one can see.’ I was totally shocked because I loved them on the show and they seemed like the best connection.”

Later, Jamie was one of the last to leave the party as he hunted for Yasmin. Freddie secretly called it quits from his university sweetheart in July of this year.