Rapper Yella Veezy, known for hit ‘That’s On Me’, has been arrested over the 2020 murder of fellow rapper MO3, whose real name was Melvin Noble.

Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, was arrested and booked into the Dallas County Jail on Thursday afternoon following the issuance of an arrest warrant.

He was indicted on March 18 on a charge of "capital murder while remuneration." The indictment alleges that Beezy "intentionally and knowingly" participated in MO3's death by hiring Kewon White to kill him for payment and the "promise of remuneration," as detailed in court documents.

MO3 was killed on November 11, 2020, when White, who was described as an adult Black male, exited his stopped dark sedan, approached MO3, and began firing multiple shots at him. MO3, who had exited his stationary vehicle and attempted to flee, was struck and later died from his injuries at a nearby hospital. A bystander, an adult male sitting in a separate car, was also hit by gunfire but survived with non-life-threatening injuries.

Yella Beezy | WireImage

Beezy grew up in Oak Cliff, Dallas. His career took off with the 2017 mixtape Lite Work, Vol. 2, which featured the hit song "That's On Me." The track reached No. 25 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and No. 56 on the Hot 100. A remix of the song in 2018 included appearances by 2 Chainz, T.I., Rich the Kid, Jeezy, Boosie Badazz, and Trapboy Freddie.

Beezy has had multiple run-ins with the law. In 2018, he survived a shooting on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville, Texas, after his vehicle was struck by gunfire. He was hospitalised but recovered, and the shooter was later apprehended. In 2021, Beezy was arrested twice - once for firearm possession in February and again for drug-related charges in August.