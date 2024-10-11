Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

British YouTube star and rapper Yung Filly has been released on bail after facing charges of rape and assault in an Australian court.

The entertainer, real name Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, was arrested in Brisbane on Tuesday and transferred to Perth, where the alleged offenses took place. The 29-year-old appeared in Perth Magistrates Court on Thursday (October 10), where the charges were presented, though no pleas were entered, according to the PA news agency.

Barrientos faces four charges of sexual penetration without consent and three charges of assault causing bodily harm.

Additionally, he has been charged with impeding a person’s breathing or circulation by applying pressure to their neck. The incident is alleged to have occurred at Barrientos’ hotel room in a coastal suburb of Perth, following his performance at a local venue. The attack reportedly happened on Saturday, September 28, and involved a woman in her 20s.

YouTube star Yung Filly has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault in Australia. | Getty

During his court appearance, Barrientos was granted bail under strict conditions. He was required to provide a personal undertaking of 100,000 Australian dollars (£52,000), along with a surety of the same amount, the PA news agency reports. The case is scheduled to return to Perth Magistrates Court on December 19 at 9.30 am for a committal hearing.

The Government of Western Australia issued a statement saying that the investigation is ongoing, and urged anyone with information about this case or similar incidents to come forward. Barrientos' representatives have been contacted for comment.

Yung Filly is well-known for his work on several BBC programs and for collaborating with the YouTube group Beta Squad. While touring in Australia, he also participated in events like Soccer Aid for England and Channel 4’s The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C). Since his arrest, some videos containing him have been removed by other YouTube accounts, including the Sidemen; others, such as Beta Squad, have locked comments on their content.

Barrientos has not yet publicly commented on his arrest. Comments on his latest Instagram post have been restricted following the news. His most recent post, shared on September 10, includes 11 photos for his 3.2 million followers, one of which shows him on Jonathan Ross’ ITV show with actress Kirsten Dunst and director Sam Taylor-Wood.