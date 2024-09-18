Zayn Malik announces UK & US 'Stairway To The Sky Tour' 10 years after One Direction - dates, get tickets
The Bradford-born singer confirmed the news to fans, sharing that the highly anticipated "Stairway To The Sky Tour" will kick off in just a few weeks.
Zayn has been open about his mental health challenges and the anxiety he faces when performing. In a previous op-ed, he said: “As a solo performer, I felt much more exposed, and the psychological stress of performing had just gotten to be too much for me to handle - at that moment, at least.”
He recalled how, after cancelling one performance, a team member suggested blaming it on illness, but Zayn chose to "tell the truth" about his mental health instead.
The tour follows the release of his latest album Room Under The Stairs, his most personal project to date, featuring themes of healing, growth, and experimentation with his sound and vocals.
Zayn teased the tour during a surprise appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show, where he left a note for Fallon that read: "Hey Jimmy, great to see you mate. I'm going on me first-ever solo tour this autumn so maybe when you're done picking apples with your buds, you can come check out my Stairway To The Sky Tour across the US and UK."
Now, Malik, 31, has officially confirmed the tour dates, venues, and how fans can secure tickets before the general sale.
How to get tickets to Zayn Malik’s UK and US tour
Tickets will be available through an exclusive pre-sale on the ZAYN VIP Key app starting September 19, with general tickets available from Saturday, September 21.
US dates
- October 23 – San Francisco
- October 25 – Las Vegas
- October 27 – Los Angeles
- October 30 – Washington DC
- November 2 – New York
UK dates
- November 20 – Edinburgh O2 Academy
- November 23 – Leeds O2 Academy
- November 24 – Manchester O2 Apollo
- November 26 – London Eventim Apollo
- November 29 – Wolverhampton Wolverhampton The Halls
- December 3 – Newcastle O2 City Hall
