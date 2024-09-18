Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Zayn Malik has announced the dates for his first solo UK and US tour, marking 10 years since he left One Direction.

The Bradford-born singer confirmed the news to fans, sharing that the highly anticipated "Stairway To The Sky Tour" will kick off in just a few weeks.

Zayn has been open about his mental health challenges and the anxiety he faces when performing. In a previous op-ed, he said: “As a solo performer, I felt much more exposed, and the psychological stress of performing had just gotten to be too much for me to handle - at that moment, at least.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He recalled how, after cancelling one performance, a team member suggested blaming it on illness, but Zayn chose to "tell the truth" about his mental health instead.

Zayn Malik

The tour follows the release of his latest album Room Under The Stairs, his most personal project to date, featuring themes of healing, growth, and experimentation with his sound and vocals.

Zayn teased the tour during a surprise appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show, where he left a note for Fallon that read: "Hey Jimmy, great to see you mate. I'm going on me first-ever solo tour this autumn so maybe when you're done picking apples with your buds, you can come check out my Stairway To The Sky Tour across the US and UK."

Now, Malik, 31, has officially confirmed the tour dates, venues, and how fans can secure tickets before the general sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to get tickets to Zayn Malik’s UK and US tour

Tickets will be available through an exclusive pre-sale on the ZAYN VIP Key app starting September 19, with general tickets available from Saturday, September 21.

US dates

October 23 – San Francisco

October 25 – Las Vegas

October 27 – Los Angeles

October 30 – Washington DC

November 2 – New York

UK dates

November 20 – Edinburgh O2 Academy

November 23 – Leeds O2 Academy

November 24 – Manchester O2 Apollo

November 26 – London Eventim Apollo

November 29 – Wolverhampton Wolverhampton The Halls

December 3 – Newcastle O2 City Hall