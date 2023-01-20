London will host a Chinese New Year parade this weekend

The year of the rabbit is set to get off to a spectacular start in London.

Chinese New Year will be celebrated with the traditional parade as well as other events across the capital. The zodiac simple for the current lunar year was Tiger.

Here is all you need to know about the London celebrations this weekend:

When is the Chinese New Year parade in London?

The annual event celebrating the Lunar New Year will take place in the capital on Sunday (22 January). It will begin at 10am in Charing Cross Road.

It is just one of the events taking place across London to celebrate Chinese New Year. Find out more details below.

What is the route of the parade?

The Chinese New Year’s parade will begin in Charing Cross Road and will feature colourful floats, with more than 50 teams normally taking part in the event. After starting at Charing Cross Road the parade will continue, making its way through Shaftesbury Avenue.

Performers participate in the Chinese Lunar New Year parade on January 26, 2020 in London, England. 2020 is the Year of the Rat. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

What other events are in London?

Here are some of the other Chinese New Year events taking place in the capital this weekend, to help you celebrate:

Trafalgar Square

There will be plenty of activities marking Chinese New Year in Trafalgar Square on Sunday. It will begin with a screen show and a thanksgiving ceremony.

VisitLondon explains: “You can then usually experience traditional dragon and flying lion dances and fun-filled stage performances, including Chinese dance and music shows, martial arts displays, Chinese pop hits and an exciting lineup of artists from China.

“If you’re feeling peckish, there’s often a chance to get a taste of the Far East with street food dishes from the stalls lining the square throughout the celebrations.” The events will run until late in the day.

West End Stages

If you are in the West End, the fun continues with special performances, workshops and activities. VisitLondon explains: “In previous years, you could spot up-and-coming British-Chinese artists performing dance, music and comedy at the talent and community zone on Shaftesbury Avenue.

“Or take the kids to the family zone in Leicester Square for cultural activities and family-friendly entertainment, including arts and crafts, calligraphy, Chinese music and dressing up in traditional outfits. And see thrilling martial art performances, including Shaolin kung fu and wing chun, in the martial arts and cultural zone on Charing Cross Road. You could also find calligraphy and traditional painting workshops.”

Chinatown

On its website, VisitLondon said: “Head to Chinatown where you can usually get up close to lion dances and take selfies with Chinese zodiac animals. Or, sit down for a traditional Chinese New Year meal and festive treats in one of Chinatown’s restaurants.”

When is Chinese New Year?

The date of Chinese New Year is based on the Lunar New Year, which is why it usually falls three to four weeks after the start of the new year used by Gregorian calendar (1 January). The current lunar year has been running since Monday 31 January 2022.

It will finish on Saturday (21 January). As a result the next lunar year (i.e. Chinese New Year) will begin on Sunday (22 January).

