The BBC One series follows a young woman called, you guessed it, Becky

Erin Doherty as Becky in Chloe (Credit: BBC/Mam Tor Productions/York Tillyer)

Chloe, a psychological thriller about parasocial relationships, arrived on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 24 June.

The series, which stars Erin Doherty (The Crown) and was written and directed by Alice Seabright (Sex Education), aired in the UK on BBC One in February.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about Chloe.

What is it about?

Chloe is a psychological thriller about parasocial relationships. It’s centred around a young woman called, you guessed it, Becky.

Becky obsessively follows Chloe on social media, to the point that when Chloe dies under mysterious circumstances, Becky creates a new identity for herself to try and infiltrate Chloe’s friend group and work out what really happened.

Who is in the cast?

Erin Doherty as Becky in Chloe (Credit: BBC/Mam Tor Productions/York Tillyer)

The series stars Erin Doherty as Becky, giving a twisting and shifty performance as each of Becky’s different alter egos. Doherty has previously appeared in Call the Midwife and the 2018 BBC adaptation of Les Miserables, but she’s best known for her role as Princess Anne in the third and fourth series of The Crown.

Doherty is joined by Pippa Bennett-Warner and Billy Howle, both of whom were close friends of Chloe’s. Bennett-Warner is a prolific actor who you might recognise from Roadkill, MotherFatherSon, or Gangs of London, while Howle is best known for his appearance in the BBC One/Netflix coproduction The Serpent.

Poppy Gilbert, who you might recognise from her recent appearance as Barbie in Stay Close, stars in short flashback sequences as Chloe.

The series was created, written, and directed by Alice Seabright, who’s previously been involved with Netflix’s Sex Education.

Kayleigh Llewellyn (In My Skin), Poppy Cogan (The Fold), and Love in Colour novelist Bolu Babalola are also credited with writing episodes of Chloe.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, and you can see it right here to see Becky (Erin Doherty) start to inveigle herself into the lives of those around her.

When and how can I watch Chloe?

Chloe is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video from Friday 24 June.

Chloe began on BBC One on Sunday 6 February at 9pm. All six episodes of the series are available to watch as a boxset on BBC iPlayer.

Is Chloe based on a true story?

No, it is not, though it is influenced by the true fact that we all use social media quite a lot.

How many episodes is Chloe?

The series is six episodes long.

Where was Chloe filmed?

The series is set in and filmed around Bristol. It took place on location at Bristol’s The Bottle Yard Studios, which is the largest dedicated film/television production space in the West of England.

What do reviews say?

In NationalWorld’s review, we praised Erin Doherty’s “ambiguous performance”, but concluded that the series was ultimately a little inessential.

You can read the full review here.

Why should I watch it?