Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will also be appearing at Wembley Stadium this weekend

A pair of world famous comedians will be headlining a show at The O2 area in London.

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock are due on stage in Greenwich on Saturday (3 September) and Sunday (4 September).

The pair are also scheduled to appear at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium on 3 September.

Both comedians have faced controversy in recent years.

If you are going or thinking of going, there is plenty of key information you need to be aware of.

Here’s all you need to know:

When are the shows at The O2?

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will be co-headlining two shows at The O2 arena in London.

The dates are as follows:

Saturday 3 September

Sunday 4 September

Where is The O2 arena?

It is in Greenwich Penisula in southeast London.

The O2 arena was built under the Millennium Dome.

The full address is: Peninsula Square, London SE10 0DX, United Kingdom.

You can get to The O2 arena by public transport including the Tube and buses.

The closest train station is North Greenwich station.

If you want to travel by bus the 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 or 486 services all go to North Greenwich station.

What time does the show at the O2 start?

The doors will open at 6.30pm on 3 September and 4 September.

Can you get tickets for the show?

Tickets are “unavailable” from Ticketmaster and the website is showing “limited availability” for tickets.

For this event you’ll need to print off your e-tickets before arriving at the venue.

The O2 warns: “Those arriving without printed tickets can expect queues at the venue box office and an additional £3.50 charge per order for printing.”

Can you use your phone at the show?

If you are going to the Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle show at The O2, you will not be able to use your phone during the event.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 30: Dave Chappelle speaks onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

Why is Dave Chappelle controversial?

Dave Chappelle has faced critcism over the transphobic nature of his content in recent years.

The comedian recently faced criticism over transphobic comments in his stand-up special The Closer.

In the show, he said “gender is a fact” and shared his backing for JK Rowling, who has also attracted criticism for her comments about the concept of biological sex.

Netflix employees are said to have reacted with fury to his comments and reportedly organised a walkout over the streaming giant’s decision to air the special.

Employees at the streaming giant staged a walk out in October 2021 due to the special.

His show at the First Avenue in Minneapolis in July was cancelled at the last minute following a backlash on social media over booking him.

Chappelle was attacked by a man while on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles earlier this year.

What happened with Chris Rock at the Oscars?

Chris Rock was slapped by Will Smith during the Oscars ceremony in March of this year.

The actor stormed on stage after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her hair loss as a result of the medical condition alopecia.

Will Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle appear at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert?

Foo Fighters are holding a memorial concert for their drummer at Wembley Stadium on 3 September.

Taylor Hawkins died earlier this year, he was found in a hotel room in Colombia.

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock are scheduled to appear as part of the tribute concert at Wembley Stadium.

Both will then head to The O2 for their co-headline show.

Is there a UK tour?

Chris Rockand Dave Chappelle have been performing on a short UK tour performing at the M&S Bank Arena on Thursday and the O2 arena over the weekend.

The pair will also appear at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert.

Dave Chappelle is due to perform a show at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday 14 September.

He also made an appearance at the Hot Water Comedy club in Liverpool on Wednesday evening.