Christmas Nativity: the importance of gold, frankincense and myrrh and what are they used for today?
Gold frankincense and myrrh were presented to Jesus by the Three Wise Men but the items are still popular to this day
In Christmas tradition, the Three Wise Men present the newborn baby Jesus with gold, frankincense and myrrh. There are many theories as to why these three items were chosen in particular, ranging from deep spiritual meanings to traditional offerings for kings.
But what are gold, frankincense and myrrh used for in the modern day, and where do they come from? Here's what you need to know.
Gold
Gold is a naturally occurring chemical element with a yellow hue found in the Earth. It is the most malleable of all metals. Gold is, and always has been, a valuable resource and it is said to have been given to Jesus by one of the Three Magi as it is a valuable and rare resource, as well as a symbol of kingship on Earth. It also denotes Jesus' king-like status.
This tradition still seeps into the present era, where gold is given to our most significant objects. A large percentage of gold is made into jewellery but has been used for other arts and currency. In 2020, China was the world's largest gold producer, followed by Russia and Australia.
Gold is also used in cosmetics as the element is naturally anti-bacterial and antifungal, but its effectiveness when combined with other products for beauty is still up or debate.
Frankincense
Frankincense is a hardened gum-like material (resin) that comes from the trunk of the Boswellia tree and is mostly used as a scent. People use it as an oil on the skin and in aromatherapy. Frankincense oil seems to kill some types of bacteria and fungi but is commonly used as a fragrance in soaps, lotions, and perfumes.
As a scent, it is known to have numerous health benefits such as relieving chronic stress and anxiety, reducing pain and inflammation, and boosting immunity.
When gifted to Jesus, frankincense was a symbol of the High Priest or diety nature as it held high in spiritual tradition - as it is commonly used in meditation practice and is a symbol of holiness and righteousness.
Myrrh
Myrrh is also from a tree and is a yellow, fragrant, sap-like resin that comes out of cuts in the bark of certain Commiphora trees, including the Commiphora myrrh tree. It also contains chemicals that might reduce pain and kill bacteria. It's used worldwide but is especially popular in China and Egypt.
Myrrh is frequently mentioned in the Bible as a core ingredient of the sacred anointing oil and was used in purification rituals. Myrrh was also present at Jesus' cruxification. Myrrh is a symbol of death, and theories state it was presented to foreshadow Jesus dying for the Christian truth.
Myrrh is still used for similar reasons to this day. However, due to its antibacterial and anti-fungal properties, it features heavily in pharmacology and has been used as an analgesic for toothache pain and in liniments applied to bruises, aching muscles, and sprains.
