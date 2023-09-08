That 70s Show star Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison but what has his fellow co-stars said?

That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson has been handed life in prison after being found guilty of two counts of forcible rape earlier this year. Materson played Steven Hyde in the comedy series, alongside Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher.

The sentence was delivered by Judge Charlaine F Olmedo at Los Angeles County Superior Court on September 7. Masterson will serve two 15-year sentences consecutively, one for each charge and must also register as a sex offender. Masterson will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years.

The sitcom star was just 22 years old when the That 70s Show premiered in 1998. Other cast members were invited to reprise their roles in the recently released follow-up series, That ’90s Show. However, the 47-year-old was on trial at the time and wasn’t asked.

But has the That 70s Show cast spoken out about Masterson since? Here’s everything you need to know.

What has That 70s Show cast said about Daniel Masterson?

Ashton Kutcher

Kutcher spoke out about Masterson earlier this year, prior to his sentencing. In an interview Esquire, he said: “Ultimately, I can’t know.

“I’m not the judge. I’m not the jury. I’m not the DA. I’m not the victim. And I’m not the accused. And so, in that case, I don’t have a space to comment. I just don’t know,”

Kutcher added that he hoped Masterson would “be found innocent of the charges brought against him.”

Mila Kunis

According to a reporter at ABC7 Eyewitness News, Kunis allegedly wrote letters of support for Danny Masterson, which were given to Judge Charlaine Olmedo ahead of his sentencing. This is yet to be verified by an official source or representative.

Topher Grace

Topher Grace addressed Masterson’s behaviour during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter in 2018, he said: “You know, I hesitate to say that I never saw any of that behavior because I feel like it sounds like I’m defending him, but the truth is I never saw any of that stuff.”

He added: “I was, of that cast, the most boring. So when it came to going out after the show and partying, I just was boring.”

Wilmer Valderrama

The actor - who played foreign exchange student Pez in the sitcom - is yet address the Masterson situation publicly.

Laura Prepon