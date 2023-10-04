The Lamborghini Gallardo only has 4,101 miles on the clock

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An opportunity has come on the market for car enthusiasts looking for a vehicle with a unique history. This eye-catching Lamborghini owned by David Beckham is up for auction and could be yours - for a hefty price.

The footballing legend bought the brand-new 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo during his time at Real Madrid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former England captain owned the car for at least four years, importing it back to the UK after his time ended at the Spanish team and registering it at his London address.

The car's unique paint job and 'remarkably low mileage' make it a catch for those looking for something special.

The 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo David Beckham bought from new (SWNS)

Ed Callow of Collecting Cars auctioneers explains: "The Gallardo price new was likely to have been around £150,000; equivalent to circa £280,000 in today’s money.

"In this auction, I would not be surprised to see the car make as much as £130,000, given its remarkably low mileage and unbeatable celebrity provenance."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Gallardo was supplied new via Lamborghini Madrid and has only 4,101 miles on the clock.

With a top speed of 192 mph, the Lambo is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.0-litre V10, delivering 500PS to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shift.

Ed Callow adds: "It is ready to be enjoyed as a thrilling and highly engaging weekend toy, and would make a superb addition to a wider assembly of supercars."

Beckham played four seasons with Real Madrid, winning the La Liga championship in his final season with the club.