As outgoing Tory leader Rishi Sunak speaks proudly of his legacy as the first British-Asian Prime Minister and celebrating Diwali at Downing Street, NationalWorld takes a look at the origin of the festival that is celebrated by millions around the world.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is a religious festival of lights which takes place every year and is celebrated around the world. Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists around the world are preparing to celebrate Diwali, an annual religious festival.

The five days of Diwali take place every year in Autumn, between October and November, but the specific dates change year-on-year. Celebrations, however, remain the same. It commences after the end of harvest to coincide with the new moon.

It may also be a religious festival, but Diwali offers universal messages which are appreciated by all people, regardless of their faith. The themes of the festival are around friendship, peace and goodwill. For this reason, it’s celebrated by billions of people around the world.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer even applauded his predecessor Rishi Sunak, after the outgoing Tory leader became the first UK Prime Minster to celebrate the holiday during his time at Number 10. Sunak, who stands down as opposition leader on Diwali, said: “Tomorrow is Diwali. I became leader of my party during Diwali and I now stand down during that same festival.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata at the Diwali ceremony in Downing Street.

“So I’m proud to have been the first British-Asian prime minister but I was even prouder that it was not that big a deal and that speaks volumes about the values of the British people, of our country and of this Parliament.”

What is Diwali?

Diwali is a Hindu festival of lights which is also celebrated in other Indian religions, such as Sikh, Jain and Buddhist. It symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. Also known as Deepavali, which means 'rows of lighted lamps', or the 'Festival of Lights', the festival also symbolises hope over despair.

For Hindus, Diwali marks the start of the New Year, and also the start of winter. It honours Lord Rama and his wife Sita returning to their kingdom of Ayodhya, following Rama and Hanuman’s successful efforts to rescue Sita the demon King Ravana.

Diwali 2023: origins, date, celebration ideas and UK activities. Pictured are people celebrating Diwali in Leicester during a previous festival. Photo by Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

When is Diwali 2024?

This year, the main Diwali Day will be is on Thursday, October 31.

How can I celebrate Diwiali?

People traditionally celebrate Diwali by attending religious ceremonies in holy temples and putting up decorations in their homes such as bunting and small oil lamps called diyas. They also spend quality time with family and friends, feast on delicious food including samosas and traditional sweets called mithai, set off firework displays, dress up in ornate clothing and exchange gifts with loved ones.

What are the five days of Diwali?

There are typically five days of Diwali, and each one has its own meaning and significance. These can vary depending on the individual religions. The first day marks the start of Diwali, and is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Lakshmi who provides prosperity. On the second, there is a focus on abolishing evil and the Goddess Kali is worshipped.

The third day, known as Diwali Day, sees the lighting of diyas in homes and temples, and fires are also fireworks are set off. This is how Diwali gets its name as ‘the festival of lights’. This is also the day when people dress in their best clothing, eat meals together and exchange gifts.

The fourth day is the start of the New Year, known as Nutan Varsh. The fifth day is an important celebration of the relationship between brothers and sisters. People often seek blessings from Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles.

The Jains observe their own Diwali which marks the final liberation of Mahavira. The Sikhs celebrate Bandi Chhor Divas to mark the release of Guru Hargobind from a Mughal prison. Newar Buddhists, unlike other Buddhists, celebrate Diwali by worshipping Lakshmi, while the Hindus of Eastern India and Bangladesh generally celebrate Diwali by worshipping the goddess Kali.