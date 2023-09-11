As we observe the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 - here are the best documentaries to educate yourself on that tragic day in 2001.

Today, we observe the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, which saw 2,996 killed including nineteen terrorists from al-Qaeda. The atrocity changed America, and arguably the world, forever and there has since been numerous documentaries about the day and its consequences.

While many have the opportunity to experience the events through footage captured by eyewitnesses, documentaries about the September 11 attacks explain the facts, why things happened, and give you insight into the those who experienced the fallout.

But what are the best resources about 9/11 for people to learn more about the day that changed the world? Here’s everything you need to know.

Best documentaries to stream about 9/11

9/11: One Day in America

The six episode series, 9/11: One Day in America, recounts the atrocity from the perspective of those who survived the attacks. The documentary also follows officers, paramedics and firefighters as they attempt to rescue trapped victims.

Aired on National Geographic, the documentary does a tremendous job on highlighting the bravery of those who put their life on the line to save others. You can watch 9/11: One Day in America on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, or Hulu.

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

The fallout from 9/11 is well detailed and how the world reacted affected international relations for years to come. Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror unpacks the events of 9/11 as well as the subsequent war on terrorism launched by the United States.

Over the course of five episodes, Turning Point unpacks the events of 9/11, as well as the timeline and ramifications of the resulting war on terrorism. You can watch Turning Point on Netflix.

Surviving 9/11

The moving film, aired last year on BBC One, details personal accounts of the day and the 20 years that followed. In the documentary, directed by Bafta-winning filmmaker Arthur Cary, thirteen survivors of the 2001 terror attacks share their stories.

You can watch it on BBC iPlayer.

9/11: Inside the President’s War Room

One of the most fascinating documentaries on 9/11 takes a look at what it was like to be in the George W. Bush administration during the attacks and the events that followed. The documentary interviews former Bush administration officials including President George W. Bush himself and Vice President Dick Cheney.

You can watch it on Apple TV.

9/11: Life Under Attack