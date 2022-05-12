Every year, people around the world celebrate their dads, grandads and father figures on a given day

Father’s Day is an important date in the calendar which occurs every year.

No matter where in the world you live, Father’s Day is an important date in the calendar which occurs every year.

It is celebrated on different days in different countries, but even here in the UK the date it is marked on changes year-on-year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, when is Father’s Day in 2022, what is the history of the day and what presents can you buy for your dad?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Father’s Day?

Father’s Day always takes place on the third Sunday in June in the UK.

That means that, in 2022, it will be on Sunday 19 June.

The UK celebrates Father’s Day on the same day as the US. This is different to Mother’s Day , where each country marks the occasion on a separate date.

Why do we celebrate Father’s Day?

In the UK and the US, people tend to celebrate Father’s Day in the same way - through gifts and cards given to dads, grandads and father figures.

The day has been marked for over 100 years, and marks the birth month of the father of the founder of the holiday.

It is thought that an American woman named Sonora Smart Dodd first came up with the idea in 1909.

Her father, a Civil War veteran, raised her and her five siblings after their mother died in childbirth.

She is said to have been listening to a sermon on Mother’s Day, which at the time was becoming established as a holiday, when she decided that a similar day should be created to honour fathers.

The first Father’s Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910, and has been celebrated on the third Sunday in June ever since.

The US President Richard Nixon finally declared Father’s Day a national holiday in 1972 when he signed it into law in the middle of his re-election campaign.

The UK was already celebrating Father’s Day by this date, after earlier following America’s example.

When is Father’s Day celebrated around the world?

The most popular date for Father’s Day is the third Sunday in June. This date was first observed in the US and has since been adopted by many countries.

In Spain, Italy and Portugal, Father’s Day is celebrated on 19 March, which is the Feast of St. Joseph who is the patron saint of fathers.

In Germany, Father’s Day is celebrated on the same date as Ascension Day, which marks the moment that Jesus ascended to heaven in front of his disciples in Bethany, near Jerusalem.

This supposedly took place in the 40 days after his resurrection on Easter Sunday, and so the date changes each year . Ascension Day falls on 26 May this year.

In Taiwan, Father’s Day is celebrated on 8 August as the Chinese word for eight is ‘ba’, while a word for father is ‘ba-ba’ - so the eighth day of the eighth month sounds similar to ‘daddy’.

This was also the date for Father’s day in China, but it was later moved to the third Sunday in June.

In Australia, Father’s Day is celebrated on the first Sunday in September. It is thought this is because when the Australian people decided to adapt the celebration they did not want to wait for the following June and instead chose to mark it as soon as possible.

What Father’s Day gifts can I buy?

There are lots of different presents you could buy for your dad, or the father figure in your life, this Father’s Day.

The perfect Father’s Day gift depends on what interests and likes your dad has.

If he’s into his tech or loves relaxing in front of the TV or his favourite films then he’ll be pleased to receive one of these top sound bars .

If he fancies himself as a budding chef, then these high quality kitchen knife sets might be a good gift idea, or one of these outdoor pizza ovens might be ideal as the summer season begins.

For those dads who like to get out and about and enjoy nature then he would like one of these pairs of men’s walking boots or a waterproof hiking jacket .

A good classic gift choice, which you simply can’t go wrong with, is fragrance and so we’ve rounded up some of the best men’s scents .

For an indulgent present, you could treat your dad to a new watch from the new Omega Moonswatch collection - but as they have a high price tag this would possibly be one to buy jointly with siblings.

If your partner is celebrating their first father’s day, you could consider one of these wonderful presents for new parents .

For an extra thoughtful touch, a personalised present is always a good option too.

What Father’s Day cards can I buy?

When it comes to a Father’s Day card, there are lots of options too.

For example, you may like to make a homemade card, but if you’re worried that your art skills aren’t up to scratch then you can buy one from many high street stores.

How can I celebrate Father’s Day?

There are lots of different ways you can let your dad know how much you care about him this Father’s Day.

For example, you could start the day by making him his favourite breakfast - and you’re sure to get extra brownie points if you can take it to him in bed before he gets up.

We’re hopeful that the weather in mid-June will be good, and there’s even a chance of a heatwave according to a three-month Met Office forecast , so it could be that you can go out on a walk.

You could also cook him his favourite meal for lunch or tea in your home or his, or take him out for a meal at a local restaurant.