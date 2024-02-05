Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morgan Freeman and Josh Hutcherson star in sci-fi thriller movie 57 Seconds, which is available to watch in the UK today with Sky. The film was released in cinemas in September 2023 and was released on DVD in November, but is finally available to stream online.

The film follows blogger Franklin (Hutcherson), who stops a tech guru and discovers a strange ring that allows him to travel 57 seconds back in time. At first Franklin uses his newfound power to get rich, heading to the casino and winning big on roulette, but he soon turns his attention to a higher goal.

Franklin plans to get justice on Sig Thorenson, a pharma bro who developed a pain pill that caused the death of several users, including his sister. Tech genius Anton Burrell (Freeman) counsels Franklin on how to use the time turning ring to his advantage.

Is there a trailer for 57 Seconds?

Yes, watch it here:

Who is in the cast of 57 Seconds?

Josh Hutcherson as Franklin

Morgan Freeman as Anton Burrell

Greg Germann as Sig Thorenson

Lovie Simone as Jala

Bevin Bru as Renee Renzler

Sammi Rotibi as Calvert

Mark Jacobson as Andy

Griff Furst as James Miller

Dickson Obahor as Louie

Jeff Chase as Big-Boy

Aaron Jay Rome as Skinny Eddie

Marcus Lyle Brown as Kenn Bigg

Kenneth Kynt Bryan as Dark Man

Lucius Baston as Sammy

How can you watch 57 Seconds in the UK?