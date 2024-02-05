57 Seconds movie: how to watch Morgan Freeman and Josh Hutcherson film, cast, and plot of 2023 sci-fi thriller
Morgan Freeman gripping 2023 sci-fi thriller 57 Seconds airs on UK TV today
and live on Freeview channel 276
Morgan Freeman and Josh Hutcherson star in sci-fi thriller movie 57 Seconds, which is available to watch in the UK today with Sky. The film was released in cinemas in September 2023 and was released on DVD in November, but is finally available to stream online.
The film follows blogger Franklin (Hutcherson), who stops a tech guru and discovers a strange ring that allows him to travel 57 seconds back in time. At first Franklin uses his newfound power to get rich, heading to the casino and winning big on roulette, but he soon turns his attention to a higher goal.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Franklin plans to get justice on Sig Thorenson, a pharma bro who developed a pain pill that caused the death of several users, including his sister. Tech genius Anton Burrell (Freeman) counsels Franklin on how to use the time turning ring to his advantage.
Is there a trailer for 57 Seconds?
Yes, watch it here:
Who is in the cast of 57 Seconds?
- Josh Hutcherson as Franklin
- Morgan Freeman as Anton Burrell
- Greg Germann as Sig Thorenson
- Lovie Simone as Jala
- Bevin Bru as Renee Renzler
- Sammi Rotibi as Calvert
- Mark Jacobson as Andy
- Griff Furst as James Miller
- Dickson Obahor as Louie
- Jeff Chase as Big-Boy
- Aaron Jay Rome as Skinny Eddie
- Marcus Lyle Brown as Kenn Bigg
- Kenneth Kynt Bryan as Dark Man
- Lucius Baston as Sammy
How can you watch 57 Seconds in the UK?
The action flick airs on Sky Cinema Premiere (channel 301) on Monday February 5 at 3.50pm. Sky Go users can watch, record, and download the film now with the app. You can also stream the film on Sky and NOW - memberships start from £9.99 per month.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.