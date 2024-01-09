The Beekeeper movie: 2024 Jason Statham film trailer, cast, cinema release date, and will it be on Sky?
Jason Statham, Jeremy Irons, and Josh Hutcherson star in 2024 action film The Beekeeper
Action star Jason Statham leads the cast of John Wick style violent action thriller The Beekeeper, coming to UK cinemas this week.
Statham, known for playing hardmen in franchises including The Expendables, Fast and Furious, The Transporter, and The Meg, returns to form with this latest Sky film that sees him take on a criminal conspiracy that goes to the very top of the US government.
Movies in which Statham has starred in have made more than $6 billion at the box office, making him one of the most bankable names in cinema. In The Beekeeper, he is joined by Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson, and British acting legend Jeremy Irons.
Is there a trailer for The Beekeeper?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
What is The Beekeeper about?
Statham’s Adam Clay lives a quiet life keeping bees, but finds himself pulled into a conspiracy when his only friend is defrauded of her life’s savings and takes her own life.
Clay is revealed to be a former Beekeeper, a shadowy organisation that acts outside official government channels, working as a secret check on the balance of power, with authorisation to take any action necessary to preserve the hive.
As Clay takes brutal revenge on the fraudsters that have ruined hundreds of lives, he finds himself working his way up a ladder of organised crime that leads to the oval office.
Wallace Westwyld (Irons), former director of the CIA sends an elite team to eliminate Clay in an effort to protect those at the very heart of a corrupt government, and detective Veronica Parker, daughter of Clay's murdered friend, is also on his tail - but the abilities of a Beekeeper are unmatched, and Clay will not stop until his mission is complete.
Who is in the cast of The Beekeeper?
- Jason Statham as Adam Clay
- Emmy Raver-Lampman as Agent Verona Parker
- Bobby Naderi as Agent Matt Wiley
- Josh Hutcherson as Derek Danforth
- Jeremy Irons as Wallace Westwyld
- David Witts as Mickey Garnett
- Michael Epp as Pettis
- Taylor James as Lazarus
- Phylicia Rashad as Eloise Parker
- Jemma Redgrave as President Danforth
- Minnie Driver as Director Janet Harward
- Don Gilet as Deputy Director Prigg
- Sophia Feliciano as Kelly Krane
- Enzo Cilenti as Rico Anzalone
- Megan Le as Anisette
- Dan Li as Agent Kim
- Georgia Goodman as Detective Marquez
- Derek Siow as Detective Chen
When is the release date of The Beekeeper?
The Beekeeper will be released in UK cinemas on Friday January 12 before a streaming release.
Will The Beekeeper be released on streaming?
Yes, The Beekeeper will be released on Sky Cinema after its cinematic run. An official Sky release date has not yet been confirmed but is expected shortly after the film completes its cinematic run.
Sky Cinema is available through now for £9.99 per month - other films coming to Sky Cinemas this year include Ferrari, Lee, and The Radleys.
