Alaqua Cox plays deaf superhero Echo in the first Marvel series of 2024 on Disney+

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alaqua Cox reprises her role as Maya Lopez AKA Echo, a deaf superhero first introduced to the MCU in 2021 series Hawkeye. Cox, like her character is deaf, and Hawkeye marked her screen debut.

Echo explored the backstory to Lopez’s character and her growth into the titular superhero. Through the series, Lopez must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family to move forward.

Alaqua Cox stars as Maya Lopez in Marvel series Echo

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The series will also see the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as supervillain Kingpin. The pair both starred in Netflix series Daredevil - Cox was reintroduced into the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and D’Onofrio returned in Hawkeye.

As the first MCU project of the year, and following the box office disaster that was The Marvels, there is much riding on the series as Marvel aims to save its ailing reputation.

Is there a trailer for Echo?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Who is in the cast of Echo?

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez (Echo)

Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk (Kingpin)

Devery Jacobs as Bonnie

Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock (Daredevil)

Dannie McCallum as Tuklo

Alejandra Jaime as Spirit

Vincent D'Onofrio reprises his role as Kingpin

Who is Echo?

In the Marvel comics, Maya Lopez was first introduced in a 1999 issue of Daredevil. Her father was an associate of gangster and supervillain Wilson Fisk, The Kingpin, but was killed by him. She is of Native American heritage from the Cheyenne Nation.

Despite murdering her father, Kingpin raised Maya as his own child - she was at first believed to be mentally disabled but it was later realised that she is deaf but has extraordinary abilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lopez is an expert martial artist, a skilled acrobat and athlete, and has photographic reflexes. She is sent by Kingpin to kill Daredevil, but falls in love with him instead and she turns on her adopted father.

Which other Marvel shows and films are coming out in 2024?

Other Marvel series coming to Disney+ in 2024 include: Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, Eyes of Wakanda, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and Marvel Zombies.