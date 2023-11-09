The Killer Netflix 2023: release date of David Fincher film, cast with Michael Fassbender, and trailer
David Fincher crime thriller The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender, comes to Netflix this week
David Fincher’s The Killer, the director's first film since Mank in 2020, will land on Netflix this week following a limited cinematic run. The movie follows a hitman, played by Michael Fassbender, who makes a mistake on his latest job, resulting in his client seeking revenge.
When someone close to the contract killer is seriously hurt, he goes on a John Wick style quest for revenge, leaving a trail of corpses as he attempts to get to the man who ordered the attack.
Along the way, the killer faces off against brutal thugs, guard dogs, and his own conscience as he goes after his enemies in a variety of inventive and bloody ways.
Fincher’s other movies include classics like Se7en, Fight Club, and Zodiac, and popular modern releases like Gone Girl, as well as the disastrous Alien3, which the director disowned.
Is there a trailer for The Killer?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
Who is in the cast of The Killer?
Michael Fassbender leads the cast of the film which is almost a one man show. He plays the unnamed ‘Killer’, whose botched hit at the start of the film sets a chain of events in sequence that leads him to find the man who ordered the assassination in the first place.
Fassbender is known for his role as a young Magneto in the X-Men films, and for playing David in Alien prequel Prometheus, and Alien: Covenant.
Also starring in The Killer are:
- Tilda Swinton as The Expert
- Charles Parnell as Hodges
- Arliss Howard as The Client
- Kerry O'Malley as Dolores
- Sophie Charlotte as Magdala
- Emiliano Pernía as Marcus
- Gabriel Polanco as Leo
Where was The Killer filmed?
As the film sees the antihero travel the world on his revenge quest, we are treated to a lot of stunning filming locations. Production began in Paris, where the film’s opening is set, in November 2021, before moving to the Dominican Republic later in the year.
Later production took place in New Orleans, Louisiana, Chicago and St. Charles, in Illinois, with the film shoot wrapping in March 2022.
When is The Killer on Netflix?
The Killer was released for a limited cinematic run from October 27, but will be released on Netflix on Friday November 10.