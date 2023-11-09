David Fincher crime thriller The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender, comes to Netflix this week

Michael Fassbender in The Killer on Netflix

David Fincher’s The Killer, the director's first film since Mank in 2020, will land on Netflix this week following a limited cinematic run. The movie follows a hitman, played by Michael Fassbender, who makes a mistake on his latest job, resulting in his client seeking revenge.

When someone close to the contract killer is seriously hurt, he goes on a John Wick style quest for revenge, leaving a trail of corpses as he attempts to get to the man who ordered the attack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Along the way, the killer faces off against brutal thugs, guard dogs, and his own conscience as he goes after his enemies in a variety of inventive and bloody ways.

Fincher’s other movies include classics like Se7en, Fight Club, and Zodiac, and popular modern releases like Gone Girl, as well as the disastrous Alien3, which the director disowned.

Is there a trailer for The Killer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Who is in the cast of The Killer?

Michael Fassbender leads the cast of the film which is almost a one man show. He plays the unnamed ‘Killer’, whose botched hit at the start of the film sets a chain of events in sequence that leads him to find the man who ordered the assassination in the first place.

Fassbender is known for his role as a young Magneto in the X-Men films, and for playing David in Alien prequel Prometheus, and Alien: Covenant.

Also starring in The Killer are:

Tilda Swinton as The Expert

Charles Parnell as Hodges

Arliss Howard as The Client

Kerry O'Malley as Dolores

Sophie Charlotte as Magdala

Emiliano Pernía as Marcus

Gabriel Polanco as Leo

Where was The Killer filmed?

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the film sees the antihero travel the world on his revenge quest, we are treated to a lot of stunning filming locations. Production began in Paris, where the film’s opening is set, in November 2021, before moving to the Dominican Republic later in the year.

Later production took place in New Orleans, Louisiana, Chicago and St. Charles, in Illinois, with the film shoot wrapping in March 2022.

When is The Killer on Netflix?