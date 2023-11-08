True Flames Universe led by Jeff and Shaleia Ayan has been the focus of two documentaries investigating their controversial practises

Jeff and Shaleia Ayan's online community True Flames Universe has been the subject of two documentaries this year which investigate their controversial practises to help members find true love.

News of claims against the organisation first broke in 2020 through a Vice investigation, with further revelations dropping from Vanity Fair. In October 2023, Amazon Prime Video's documentary, Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe, dropped, with a new three-part series called Escaping Twin Flames now coming to Netflix.

The online coaching community claims to offer members the opportunity to be matched with their "Twin Flame" through a series of online meetings. So, what is the Twin Flames Universe, what have they been accused of and where are Jeff and Shaleia Ayan now? Here's everything you need to know.

What is Twin Flames Universe?

Twin Flames University is an active online spiritual community that helps single people find their true love or "Twin Flame". The organisation is lead by Jeff and Shaleia Ayan, the pair offer online classes for a fee, under the premise that students will find their soulmate.

What has Twin Flames Universe been accused of?

An investigation by Alice Hines for Vanity Fair, saw former members accuse Twin Flames Universe of manipulating them into abusive situations. In an interview with the New York Post, one victim revealed he had to get restraining order against his ex-girlfriend who believed he was her twin flame. He claims she was encouraged into pursuing him by Jeff and Shaleia, and that she was even "trying to call me from jail".

Whilst the Daily Mail suggested that some members "discover a new divine gender". With ten ex-members claiming: "Twin Flames Universe is coercing vulnerable people who have never experienced gender dysphoria to transition." Both Jeff and Shaleia Ayan have denied all allegations against them.

Where are Jeff and Shaleia Ayan now?

Jeff and Shaleia Ayan still appear to be running Twin Flames Universe and are believed to be living at their home in Michigan. The community website is active and still offering courses.

Their social media accounts are active too, with the Twin Flames Universe Instagram account, which was has 39.4K followers, sharing stories as of November 6. As well as still running Twin Flames Universe, according to an investigation by Vanity Fair, the couple have also founded the Church of Union and a food delivery start-up called Divine Dish.

Are Jeff and Shaleia Ayan still together?

Jeff and Shaleia Ayan appear to still be together. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter called Grace Violet Divine in April 2023. They regularly share photos of one another on social media and their relationship is still featured heavily on the Twin Flames Universe website.

Where can I watch Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe?

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe is a documentary about the online community available to watch on Amazon Prime. It was released before the Netflix documentary on October 6.

When can I watch Escaping Twin Flames on Netflix?

