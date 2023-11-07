The three-part series will investigate the controversial Twin Flame Universe which is ran by by Jeff and Shaleia Ayan

Escaping Twin Flames is the latest documentary from Netflix that investigates the practises of an online spiritual community.

Created by the Emmy-nominated filmmaking team who brought us Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult, Escaping Twin Flames is a three-part documentary that exposes the controversial organisation, Twin Flames Universe.

Set up by Jeff and Shaleia Ayan, their online coaching community offers members the opportunity to be matched with their "Twin Flame", for a hefty price tag of course. The documentary will include interviews from former members, their family members and the Ayans who deny the allegations against them.

What is Escaping Twin Flames about?

Here is the synopsis from Netflix: "In our digital era, why not turn to the internet to find your soulmate? Enter Jeff and Shaleia, the leaders of Twin Flames Universe who sell online classes that guarantee harmonious union with your destined partner. From the Emmy-nominated filmmaking team behind Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult, comes Escaping Twin Flames, a three-part documentary series that pulls back the veil on Twin Flames Universe, a controversial online community that preys on people looking for love. With exclusive access to former members, the series reveals the horrifying stories of coercion and exploitation surrounding Twin Flames Universe – from encouraging stalking behaviour to manipulating gender identities. The series also documents the active efforts of family members to rescue their loved ones from Jeff and Shaleia’s web."

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Netflix have released a trailer for the upcoming documentary. It features interviews with former members, member's families and includes footage from Twin Flames Universe meetings as well as leaders Jeff and Shaleia Ayan. You can watch the trailer below.

What is a Twin Flame?

There is no evidence that proves twin flames exist. The idea is over 2,500 years old, originating from Greek philosophy. In Plato's Symposium he theorises that human beings originally had four arms, four legs and single head with two faces. This power threatened the Greek gods, so Zeus split humans into two, creating the twin flames. The concept has persisted ever since, with it growing in popularity in modern times amongst wellness influencers and spiritual communities.

What is Twin Flames Universe?

Twin Flames University is an active online spiritual community that sells the promise of finding true love, your soulmate or your "Twin Flame" to its members. Lead by Jeff and Shaleia Ayan, the pair offer online classes for a hefty price, with the premise that students will find their soulmate.

Who are Jeff and Shaleia Ayan?

Jeff and Shaleia Ayan are the founders of Twin Flames Universe. The pair met and began dating in 2012. Before starting Twin Flames Universe they ran a blog called Awakened Intimacy. The couple claim to have spiritual powers that can confirm your twin flame with members having to pay for this privilege. An investigation by Alice Hines for Vanity Fair, saw former members accuse the pair of manipulating them into abusive situations. They have denied all allegations against them.