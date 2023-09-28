Directed by Carlos Pérez Osorio, for the first-time we hear first-hand accounts of abuse in the megachurch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo is a new documentary on Netflix that tells the gut-wrenching story of the sexual abuse scandal at the La Luz del Mundo megachurch.

Directed by Carlos Pérez Osorio, for the first-time we hear first-hand accounts from the women affected, as they tell their stories of survival in the face of sexual abuse by church leader Naasón Joaquín García and the fight they endured to find justice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This film is the latest edition to Netflix's selection of documentaries based on mega churches or abuse within fundamental religious organisations. Other depictions include Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey which debuted in 2022 and told the story of the abuses inflicted by Warren Jeffs of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

So, is The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo based on a true story, does the church still exist and when can you watch it on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know.

Is The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo based on a true story?

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo documentary film is based on the harrowing true story about the La Luz del Mundo megachurch, whose leader Naasón Joaquín García was arrested in the US on 26 charges relating to sexual abuse and human trafficking.

La Luz del Mundo (Photo: Courtesy of Netflix)

What is The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo about?

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo is a documentary film, directed by Carlos Pérez Osorio which investigates allegations of sexual assault against the Mexican megachurch, La Luz del Mundo and its leader Naasón Joaquín García.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Netflix synopsis reads: "In 2019, Naasón Joaquín García, leader of La Iglesia de La Luz del Mundo and self-proclaimed "Apostle of Jesus Christ", was arrested in the United States on 26 charges, including human trafficking, rape and child pornography. The news sparked a lengthy battle between multiple whistle-blowers seeking justice and a congregation staunchly defending their leader. This documentary is a deep and intimate account through the voices of members and former members of the church. For the first time, the testimony of women who decided to denounce the authorities that suffered in the name of the faith will be heard, leaving behind what they believed and facing the powerful apostle and the church that once meant everything for them."

What is the La Luz del Mundo church?

The La Luz del Mundo (LLDM) church, also known as the Light of the World, was established in 1926 in Guadalajara, Mexico. It boasts over 2,000 locations, spanning 60 countries, with claims of an estimated 1 to 5 million followers worldwide.

There have been three leaders in the Church's history: Aarón (Eusebio) Joaquín González, Samuel Joaquín Flores, and Naasón Joaquín García. Viewed as modern day apostles to Jesus Christ, survivors claim that the leadership built and enabled a system of the sexual abuse of children.

Garcia was arrested at Los Angeles Airport in June 2019, he faced 26 charges, including human trafficking, rape and child pornography and was sentenced for serve 16 years and 8 months in a state prison in Kern County, California. Reported by Marca in 2022, following his arrest followers of the LLDM protested, claiming despite the evidence presented that Garcia had been wrongly accused.

La Luz del Mundo church (Photo: Courtesy of Netflix)

Does the La Luz del Mundo church still exist?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite Garcia being imprisoned in the USA, the church still exists, with members taking part in protests in June 2023 claiming the abuse was still continuing. Reported by NBC Los Angeles, angry protestors demanded justice outside the Light of the World Church in Los Angeles.

A protestor named Jamie said: "My mom went through it at a very young age. She came out whenever the story repeated itself. She regrets not coming out sooner, but she was afraid." Adding: "Everybody around her belonged to the church. How do you come out and say something happened to you? My mom wanted to run."

Whilst another protestor called Rachel said: "They’re no men of God. They don’t believe in God. I’m here because I want to tell the members of La Luz del Mundo they’re lying."

However the LLDM are defending Garcia, following his conviction, in a statement the church said: “We publicly manifest our support for the apostle of Jesus Christ. Our confidence remains intact in the full knowledge of his integrity, his conduct and his work. The apostle will continue ministering for the church.”

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo on Netflix - how to watch