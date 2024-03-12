Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Al Pacino has responded to the backlash surrounding his handling of the Best Picture award presentation at the recent Academy Awards ceremony. Despite criticism, the seasoned actor insists that his actions were not of his own volition but rather directed by the show's producers.

Stepping onto the stage with the iconic “Godfather” theme playing in the background, Pacino's departure from the customary proceedings was evident. Rather than reciting the nominees, he promptly tore open the envelope, leaving both the audience and viewers at home taken aback.

Pacino's unconventional approach left many questioning his grasp of the moment, with even host Jimmy Kimmel jesting about his apparent unfamiliarity with the ceremony's rhythm. However, Pacino maintains that the omission of individual nominee mentions was a directive from the producers, as each film had been spotlighted throughout the event.

In a statement to Deadline, Pacino clarified his stance, emphasizing that it was not his intent to overlook the nominees. He expressed empathy for those who may have felt slighted by the oversight, acknowledging the significance of an Oscar nomination and the disappointment of being overlooked.

"I just want to be clear it was not my intention to omit them rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony," Pacino stated in his apology.

The apology comes shortly after the news that Pacino is set to release his memoir, “Sonny Boy,” in October 2024, billed as a “memoir of a man who has nothing left to fear and nothing left to hide”, a statement from publisher Penguin Random House UK said.

