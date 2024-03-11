Christopher Nolan accepts the Best Directing award for "Oppenheimer" onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The 2024 Awards Season has come to a close after an incredibly busy three months of major awards ceremonies, and truth be told - the 96th Academy Awards pretty much delivered the winners many were expecting, with “Oppenheimer” sweeping the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre overnight.

“Oppenheimer” took home seven awards while in comparison, “Poor Things” received four wins and "The Zone of Interest” won two. “Oppenheimer” was nominated for a total of 13 categories, and if it had won in all of them, it would have set a new record for the most wins by a single film, surpassing the previous record held jointly by “Ben-Hur” (in 1960), “Titanic” (1998), and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2004).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But after 22 years and numerous nominations, including Best Director in 2018, Nolan’s Best Director win and Best Film win at the Oscars more than made up for years of being the bridesmaid but never the bridge.

With the sweep came a series of firsts also in Oscars history, as Cillian Murphy’s Oscar win for Best Actor marked the first time an Irish-born actor had won the award. It was a first for Robert Downey Jr. too, as he earned his first Academy Award last night playing Lewis Strauss; he received his first Oscar nomination for acting back in 1993 for his role in “Chaplin.”

English director Jonathan Glazer (R) poses with the award for Best International Feature Film for "The Zone of Interest" as he attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP)

Another British filmmaker also made history overnight, as “The Zone of Interest” and its director Jonathan Glazer became the first UK production to win the Oscar for Best International Feature, owing to the use of non-English language throughout the production, while Ukraine earned it’s first Oscar overnight after the success of Best Documentary feature, “20 Days in Mariupol.”

By breaking the hegemony of American film studios dominating the Best Animated Film category, Hayao Miyazaki’s win for “The Boy and The Heron” became only the second non-English-language film to win the category since 2002. The win marks Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli’s second Oscar win, after “Spirited Away” won Best Animated Film at the 2003 ceremony.

Advertisement

Advertisement