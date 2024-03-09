Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When it comes to the Oscars red carpet all eyes are usually on the outfits and wondering who will end up on our best and worst dressed list. But what some of us forget about is the expansive jewels that the celebrities are drenched in. Over the years we have seen luxury jewellery brands such as Tiffany & Co, Harry Winston and Chopard lend the Hollywood stars their most treasured accessories.

In 2019 Lady Gaga wore a $30 million yellow diamond necklace to the Oscars when she won an Oscar for Best Original Song ‘Shallows’ from the movie A Star is Born. The diamond necklace was reportedly the most expensive jewel to be ever worn to the Academy Awards.

Madonna attended the 1991 Oscars wearing an outfit inspired by Marilyn Monroe and $20 million worth of Harry Winston jewellery. The necklace and matching earrings gave the singer old Hollywood glamour and proved diamonds really are a girl's best friend.

Actress Gloria Stuart also wore a $20 million necklace from the luxury jeweller to the 1998 Academy Awards. The necklace was inspired by the ‘Heart of the Sea’ blue diamond in the Titanic movie.

And lastly Cate Blanchett accepted her 2014 Oscar whilst wearing $18.1 million Chopard set. According to Prestige the actress wore a pair of drop earrings with 62 white opals in 33-carat diamond and a 49-carat brown diamond bracelet plus a pear-shaped 4-carat diamond ring.