Alan Rickman is the subject of the Google Doodle on 30 April

Alan Rickman has been celebrated with a Google Doodle on the 36th anniversary of one of his first leading theatre performances which the technology company described as “instrumental in launching his career”.

The English actor, who died in 2016 aged 69, had opened his Broadway performance as anti-hero Le Vicomte de Valmont in a production of Les Liaisons Dangereuses on April 30 1987. Artist Helene Leroux, who drew the Google Doodle, said for her it was a “privilege to honour” Rickman’s life and career in the image – which shows him raising his eyebrows and surrounded by leaves – released on Sunday (30 April).

Advertisement

Advertisement

She added: “I wanted to illustrate Alan’s passion for creativity – represented in the soft watercolours of the background in reference to some of Alan’s most beautiful artwork. Following his death, Alan’s popular autobiographical diaries also captured the nation’s attention; these candid and entertaining reflections are represented by the fine, fountain-pen like scratches layered on a background resembling white lined paper.

“The branches either side of the Doodle are also inspired by his diary scribbles. His diverting on-screen performances have no doubt left a unique and lasting imprint on British culture, and I am thrilled that it lives on via my doodle today.”

Who was Alan Rickman?

​​“I always feel that when I come to Edinburgh, in many ways I am coming home.”

The British actor is best known for roles such as Professor Snape in the Harry Potter films and the Sheriff of Nottingham in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. He had his on screen break-through in 1988 playing Hans Gruber in Die Hard.

Born on 21 February 1946 in West London, Rickman graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) before joining the Royal Shakespeare Company and having a breakthrough role in the 1982 BBC adaption of Anthony Trollope’s Barchester Chronicles. Rickman also had theatre roles in The Tempest and Love’s Labour’s Lost before earning a Tony nomination as Valmont in a 1987 New York production of Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Dangerous Liaisons) – based on the French novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Leroux said: “(Rickman’s) unique and moving performance as Severus Snape touched the lives of so many, and he will forever be remembered as one of the greatest actors of his time, not only in the UK but across the globe.

“Alan brought Snape’s discerning personality to life on screen with his especially expressive brow, emphasised in the centre with a moving image.”

What does the Google Doodle represent?