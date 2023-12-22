Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has dropped in UK cinemas and has been facing stiff reviews from both fans and critics alike.

The 16th entry into the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), it picks up from the first Aquaman film. Released in 2018 it remains the most successful DCEU movie to date, grossing $1.1 billion worldwide.

Directed by James Wan, despite having an all-star cast including Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, the movie has been poorly received. Here's everything you need to know about what the critics are saying for Aquaman 2.

What are the reviews for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?

Reviews for the second instalment in the Aquaman franchise have been brutal, with the movie receiving poor scores from both critics and fans alike. Critics have not held back, with the Guardian awarding the film a measly one out of five stars. Their review reveals: "The Aquaman franchise is just flatlining, floating through the dreary depths like the kind of discarded plastic bag which is going to choke the last remaining vaquita porpoise." They also comment on "tired tropes," and "a forgettable plot and a cast" whilst declaring "it should sink to the bottom, never to be seen again."

Empire gave the sequel two out of five stars, describing it as a "disappointing send-off that sees the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) go out with a squelch rather than a splash." They summarise the plot as a "muddled blend of eco fable," and "half-baked revenge saga, all tied up with dialogue so leaden it sinks like a 50-pound anchor."

The New York Post commented on DC Studios, they said: "You can tell from every second of the sequel just how disinterested DC Studios is in this film and in the future of this character. It must've been a real chore for them to finish the choppy follow-up to the popular 2018 original." Adding: "it’s pretty clear that the King of Atlantis is about to become a Filet-O-Fish."

Jason Momoa returns as Aquaman in DC sequel

Whilst many critics picked up on the lack of scenes with Amber Heard's character Mera. The actress was also subtly removed from the promotional material for the movie, with it being rumoured that her scenes had been edited. BBC Culture touched on this in their review, writing: "For reasons that we can only guess at, most of Heard's scenes have been edited out, so while she shows up every now and then in a skin-tight, low-cut bodysuit, she has so little to say and do that she might as well not be there at all. In essence, Heard is seen but not heard."

What is Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom Rotten Tomatoes score?

Aquaman 2 Rotten Tomatoes score is a disappointing 36%, however the audience score is much more positive with a high of 78%.

When is the release date for Aquaman The Lost Kingdom?