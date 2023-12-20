The DCEU hopes to break its box office record with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The DC extended universe (DCEU), the studio’s answer to the MCU, began in 2013 with Man of Steel, and continues this weekend with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a sequel to the 2018 Aquaman origin film.

But the DCEU has hardly managed to eclipse Marvel’s success - its entire slate of movies over the last decade has made $6.7 billion at the box office. That’s an impressive sum, but accounts for around $3 billion less than Marvel’s best two years combined.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And like Marvel, DC is struggling to maintain its box office numbers, having released three films this year, all of which were mega-flops. This is the total box office total for every DC film since 2013:

DC is pinning its hopes on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's box office success

How much have DC films made at the box office?

The DCEU started strong with Man of Steel proving both critically and commercially popular, making $667 million worldwide off a $225 million budget. This was followed by three more successes - Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and Wonder Woman - each of which made between $740 million and $880 million.

DC peaked in 2018 with Aquaman which topped the billion dollar mark, eventually bringing in $1.14 billion worldwide, but since then takings have completely collapsed. Of the eight films released since Aquaman, none had made even half as much money - the best performer, Black Adam, made $390 million, but given its $260 million budget it was still considered a flop.

The Flash is DC's biggest box office flop so far, losing more than $30 million

The worst performers of the DCEU, when factoring in their budgets, are Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which made just $134 million against a $125 million budget, and The Flash which is believed to have lost money, making $266.5 million off an estimated $300 million budget. There was never much hope for the latest DC film, Blue Beetle, which had a smaller budget of $104 million, but it still managed to underperform, raking back a paltry $128 million.

How much could Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom make at the box office?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Given that the first Aquaman film retains the DCEU box office record, there are high hopes for the sequel. However, given the furore over Amber Heard’s involvement in the film following her defamation brought by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, in which she was found to have defamed him and ordered to pay $10 million in damages, it’s possible that even this film won’t excel in cinemas.

With a budget of $215 million, the film needs to surpass $400 million worldwide to begin to turn a real profit, taking into account promotional costs. If it manages to do this much it will become the highest-grossing DCEU film since Aquaman, and the seventh highest-grossing overall.